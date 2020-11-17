Virus deaths hit new high in Wisconsin; Gov. releases bill package, GOP leader calls it 'more of the same'

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers released a multifaceted proposal to tackle the surging pandemic Tuesday as Wisconsin announced a daily record 92 deaths from the coronavirus and health officials cautioned that even when a vaccine becomes available, it will be months before most people receive it.

The Legislature has not met since April to address the pandemic and there are few signs that Republicans are on board with what Evers put forward Tuesday.

Republicans have fought Evers nearly every step of the way over his virus response, including suing him over his “safer at home” order this spring and the statewide mask mandate. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos outlined Republican priorities two hours after Evers put out his proposal. He did not release any specific bills but pledged to find common ground with Evers, even as he discounted much of what Evers put forward as “more of the same.”

Evers’ proposal, and the Vos response, came as the state reported 7,090 more positive COVID-19 cases and 92 more deaths. That crushed the previous high of 66 set just last week. There have been 2,741 deaths from COVID-19 to date in Wisconsin and nearly 324,000 cases.

State hospitals hit a new high with 2,277 patients on Tuesday, with many hospitals at or near capacity.