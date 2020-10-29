 Skip to main content
Virtual forum focuses on racism
Virtual forum focuses on racism

SOMERS — The College of Social Sciences and Professional Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside is set to host a virtual forum, “Ourselves in the Mirror: Critical Reflections on Discrimination in Racine and Kenosha,” from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. The free event will focus on unpacking racism in our midst and offering possibilities for change.

Speakers include Aubri McDonald, UW-Parkside professor of criminal justice; Timothy Thompkins, retired affirmative action officer for the City of Kenosha and a retired U.S. Marine Corps lance corporal; Dayvin Hallmon, former Kenosha County Board supervisor and founding member of the Black String Triage Ensemble, and Guida Brown, Hope Council on Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Inc. executive director.

Jonathan Shailor, UW-Parkside professor of communication, will act as the moderator. The event will feature a discussion between the panel along with a question and answer session.

To register for the event, go to uwp.edu/eventdetails.cfm?id=389735.

