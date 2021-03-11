Virtual dance parties are the way to go for LGBT community amid pandemic | Equality Prom is this Friday

RACINE — The LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin’s Equality Prom will look much different this year than in the past, but it will still be a safe space for the queer community and its allies to come together. And most importantly, there will still be dancing.

The fifth annual Equality Prom — last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic — will be conducted virtually, via Zoom, and is set for 7-8 p.m. Friday.

“We know it’s not going to look the same as the in-person prom,” said Shay King, secretary of the LGBT Center’s board and one of the organizers of the event. “But it will be a space to celebrate one another and express our true selves and feel at home in a ways that people are missing.”

The in-person event was traditionally for teens who might not feel free to be themselves at their school’s prom, but the virtual event is for all ages.

“For adults that never got the prom they were hoping for or deserved, now is the chance to relive that,” King said.

The Virtual Equality Prom is the third in a series of virtual dance parties the LGBT Center has hosted so far this year. The first was in January and the second was a Valentine’s Day event.