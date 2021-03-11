Virtual dance parties are the way to go for LGBT community amid pandemic | Equality Prom is this Friday

RACINE — The LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin’s Equality Prom will look much different this year than in the past, but it will still be a safe space for the queer community and its allies to come together. And most importantly, there will still be dancing.
The fifth annual Equality Prom — last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic — will be conducted virtually, via Zoom, and is set for 7-8 p.m. Friday.
“We know it’s not going to look the same as the in-person prom,” said Shay King, secretary of the LGBT Center’s board and one of the organizers of the event. “But it will be a space to celebrate one another and express our true selves and feel at home in a ways that people are missing.”
The in-person event was traditionally for teens who might not feel free to be themselves at their school’s prom, but the virtual event is for all ages.
“For adults that never got the prom they were hoping for or deserved, now is the chance to relive that,” King said.
The Virtual Equality Prom is the third in a series of virtual dance parties the LGBT Center has hosted so far this year. The first was in January and the second was a Valentine’s Day event.
“I think we were all kind of impressed at how well the idea of a virtual dance party came together,” King said. “I think everybody was just happy to see each other.”
There was some initial fear that it might be awkward to be dancing around alone, in front of a screen, but King said that quickly faded and participants were just happy to hang out, move around and see one another.
It’s important for the center to continue bringing people together, even if it’s just virtually right now, said the center’s Executive Director Barb Farrar, especially because the center is about building community and providing a safe space.
“Plus we love to dance and to have fun,” Farrar said, “and these virtual dance parties have been really silly.”
Participants dance with their pets or children, deck themselves out in wigs or feather boas and set up disco lighting to create a party mood.
“We hope it’s a wonderful prom experience, and that participants know they are surrounded by people who support them and that it’s a memorable night full of love and good times,” Farrar said.
The event will be led by professional virtual dance DJ, Omé Lopez, who is based in California. King described the upcoming party as a “high interaction, high stimulation” event.
King added that it’s important to the center to ensure that its patrons still have a space where they feel they belong, even if they can’t come together physically.
“I get choked up because I love dance events and parties,” Farrar said. “I love community and being around people I care about. It’s bittersweet because I want to be together in person, but I’ll take this as an alternative.”
Farrar stressed that the prom is open to anyone and estimated that around half of participants in the previous two dance parties were LGBT allies and didn’t identify as LGBT themselves.
Those interested in participating can visit the center’s website, lgbtsewi.org or its Facebook page for a link to sign up. Those who RSVP will receive a Zoom link for the party. Prom attire from any time period is suggested.