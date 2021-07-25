Violent crime always present in high-density, working-class neighborhoods

Poverty and crime

As Chief Carvino observed, crime is higher in neighborhoods whose residents are in a lower socio-economic class.

It is in those neighborhoods that the root causes of violent crime can be found and must be addressed in order to bring violent crime down permanently — and not just for the short term only to have it tick back up later.

A recent study of violent crime out of Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia studied the background of 1,700 patients who were brought in for gunshot wounds.

The study was conducted by Dr. Randi Smith, whose work has focused on the root causes of gun violence.

During the study, they mapped the places where gun violence occurred and then created an overlay — using census tract data — of neighborhoods with high food insecurity due to low median household income and food deserts.

Smith said the two maps “fit like a glove.”

Smith was quoted in The Philadelphia Tribune, “And it makes sense, food insecurity and gun violence share many of the risk factors of poverty, of deep-seated systemic marginalization of racism, housing insecurity, poor education and the list goes on and on.”

ACEs