Violent crime always present in high-density, working-class neighborhoods

RACINE — The chief of police reported that crime may not be decreasing, but it was not increasing substantially, either.
The number of homicides was five, down from 13 the year before; reported robberies were 192, up from 180 the year before; there were 375 aggravated assaults, up from 280 the year before.
Even in the “crime-plagued central and near-south neighborhoods” — where 38% of violent crime occurs — the crime rate was holding steady.
Crime, he added, usually occurs in lower-socio-economic areas.
The chief of police who reported these statistics was James Carvino.
The date was Sunday, February 10, 1980.
The prevalence of crime
It has been 41 years since Carvino’s report on violent crime in Racine, but the numbers have hardly changed.
There were years when crime ticked up, and years when it ticked down a bit, but it is prevalent.
In the first six months of 2021, there have been three murders in Racine and three in Racine County — an increase over 2020’s five murders, but less than 2019’s 10 homicides.
Downward trends
Robbery rates have plummeted in 2021. In the first six months, there have been only 31 reported robberies. The five-year high was 2020 when there were 101 robberies.
Sgt. Chad Melby said some years there might be a rash of robberies, with one person committing 15 or 20 robberies in a short span of time that could inflate robbery statistics, which has not occurred in 2021 — to date.
In 2020, there were 238 aggravated assaults. In 41 years, that number remains roughly the same.
There have been just 105 aggravated assaults in the first six months of this year. At that rate, the year will end with numbers similar to 1980.
Gun crime
There is one area of violent crime that differs from the 1980 report: gun crimes.
Chief James Carvino did not report on gun crime.
In 2021, 42 years later, reporting on gun crime is standard.
According to figures released by the Racine Police Department, dispatches to reports of gun fire haven’t just increased — they’ve increased dramatically.
From 2019 to 2020, the number of dispatches to shots fired nearly doubled, from 240 to 442.
And in the first six months of 2021, there have already been 183 dispatches to reports of shots fired, with no sign the shooting will let up.
Melby explained these numbers only represent those where there was definitive proof of a shooting, such as casings, or other evidence, such as a house or vehicle that has clearly been targeted with gunfire.
Poverty and crime
As Chief Carvino observed, crime is higher in neighborhoods whose residents are in a lower socio-economic class.
It is in those neighborhoods that the root causes of violent crime can be found and must be addressed in order to bring violent crime down permanently — and not just for the short term only to have it tick back up later.
A recent study of violent crime out of Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia studied the background of 1,700 patients who were brought in for gunshot wounds.
The study was conducted by Dr. Randi Smith, whose work has focused on the root causes of gun violence.
During the study, they mapped the places where gun violence occurred and then created an overlay — using census tract data — of neighborhoods with high food insecurity due to low median household income and food deserts.
Smith said the two maps “fit like a glove.”
Smith was quoted in The Philadelphia Tribune, “And it makes sense, food insecurity and gun violence share many of the risk factors of poverty, of deep-seated systemic marginalization of racism, housing insecurity, poor education and the list goes on and on.”
ACEs
Children who live in the city’s poorest neighborhoods may live with only one parent or with no parents because grandma has custody. They probably know food insecurity. They may also know the instability that comes with moving multiple times each year.
One or more of their parents might be involved with the judicial system. They may witness violence in the home, neighborhood, or school. Their schools may be underfunded and lack the resources to aid students from communities with violence and instability.
Each disadvantage is an ACE; that is, an Adverse Childhood Experience.
Kelly Scroggins-Powell, of the Racine Women for Racial Justice, explained almost everyone has an ACE resulting from a childhood experience.
“What makes an ACE impactful in a child’s life is the amount of ACEs that child has,” Scroggins-Powell said.
She explained that trauma could negatively impact the child’s brain development. Therefore, ACEs have the potential to “impede upon your ability to develop normally.”
A young child living in an unstable home without basic security, in a troubled neighborhood, is not likely to say, “I have too many ACEs.”
Instead, those ACEs may present as a student who acts out in class and/or in community spaces. Later, those ACEs may present as a person committing violent crimes.
“This child has to learn to cope with adult-sized problems without any resources,” she said.
This is part one of a three-part series on the intersectionality of poverty and crime.