WATERFORD — The leader of Explore Waterford is stepping down as village officials demand a seat on the business organization's board — a move that could be tied to financial support for the group.

Tanya Maney, who has been executive director since October 2021, is resigning from the organization, which doubles as a chamber of commerce and a tourism promotion agency.

The resignation comes at the same time Explore Waterford is feeling heightened scrutiny from village officials, who have contributed $15,000 annually in recent years to fund the group's activities.

Village President Don Houston said the village is concerned because Maney's resignation raises questions about how Explore Waterford will function after her departure.

Houston said the village wants a seat on the board to ensure that the public's money is being spent appropriately.

"If the leadership didn't change, then we wouldn't have to worry about that," he said.

Others involved in Explore Waterford believe that village officials are considering cutting funding for the group, and that a refusal to give the village a seat on the board could result in zero funding.

Board member Jonathan Baugher said that while he does not object to having a village representative on the board, he does feel uncomfortable with the village making it a prerequisite for financial support.

Baugher called such a move "a bit of a pay-to-play" — a reference to sometimes unscrupulous deals involving an exchange of money.

"That kind of irks me a little bit," he said.

Maney could not be reached for comment.

Explore Waterford officials confirmed that Maney has announced plans to resign, although it was not immediately clear how her resignation relates to the village funding issue.

Jay Noble, the group's board president, said he does not have a full explanation for the resignation. Noble, however, said Maney is leaving on good terms with the board that hired her.

"Tanya's done a great job," he said. "We're sad that she's leaving."

Explore Waterford, which is based in a small office at Village Hall, is funded both by the village and by its dues-paying member businesses.

The group was created in 2019 through a merger of the Waterford Area Chamber of Commerce and a downtown promotion group called Absolutely Waterford.

Explore Waterford is the organizer behind the Waterford Christmas Parade, the Celebrate Waterford summer festival, and other activities.

The group is overseen by a nine-member board of directors that includes mostly business owners.

The board hired Maney in 2021 to succeed Dawn Brummel, who resigned after two years as executive director to start her own business.

Maney also runs Facebook pages called “We Are Positively Waterford” and "Our Voices Matter Waterford."

The latter has 300 members who regularly discuss local politics, although Maney herself generally refrains from joining the discussions.

Houston said village officials have no concerns about how Maney has managed Explore Waterford or how the organization has spent its money.

But with the news that Maney is stepping down, Houston said, officials want to make sure any future village allocations are handled properly.

The village uses hotel tax revenue, which under state law must be spent on activities related to local visitors and tourism.

Houston said a seat on the Explore Waterford board is needed for the village to ensure those tax dollars are used correctly.

Asked why Maney's departure would change how the group spends money, he said: "There's always a concern about an organization when someone leaves. We don't know what's next."

Noble said the current board is weighing whether to replace Maney with a new executive director or whether to redistribute her duties among members of the board.

While he declined to comment about the village's request for a board seat or the funding issue, Noble said a "fluid conversation" was underway about those matters.

"Everything's on the table right now," he said. "Nothing's set in stone."

The board of directors is scheduled to meet next week.

Baugher said he would like to see more village funding for Explore Waterford. Before the 2019 merger, he said, village support of the Waterford Area Chamber of Commerce was nearly $100,000 a year.

Depending what happens with the village's request for a seat on the board, Baughter said, the funding could he headed in the other direction.

"We may not see any funding this year," he said. "It's not ideal. But can we survive without it? Yes."

In photos: Crowd enjoys sunny skies at Celebrate Waterford street festival Brad Connor and his daughter, Aspen, visit a calf at Celebrate Waterford festival Grandfather Pete Skorstad shows his grandson the bags game cornhole in Waterford Leslie Babcox with her dog Sadie at the Celebrate Waterford festival Sisters Charlie and Joey Cade enjoy cotton candy at Celebrate Waterford festival Bonny Vermiglio with grandkids in jumbo stroller at Celebrate Waterford festival Three-wheeled bike racers Brodie Shepstone and Aubrey McGaughy at Celebrate Waterford American flags line the sidewalk during Celebrate Waterford street festival Science teacher Elizabeth Wellner greets patrons at Celebrate Waterford festival Joe Balzrina and grandson Vincent at Celebrate Waterford festival Grilled cheese sandwich vendor Rilynn Dlobik at Celebrate Waterford festival Doretta Stahl fills up build-your-own stuffed animals for kids at Celebrate Waterford Cotton candy lady Paula Heinz spins a fresh roll at Celebrate Waterford festival Michael Robinson and mother Celene Robinson at Celebrate Waterford festival Gina Sottile and grandson check out donkeys at Celebrate Waterford petting zoo Aubrey McGaughy rides a three-wheeled bicycle in a race at Celebrate Waterford Easton Tennessen, 2, rides a miniature tractor at Celebrate Waterford festival