MOUNT PLEASANT — It was a little road plan, but it means the world to the Mahoney family.
The Mount Pleasant Plan Commission approved on Sept. 19 the construction of a new public street extending westward from County Highway H in the Foxconn Technology Group area.
Although a road was planned to extend west from Highway H, it was recently tweaked to connect with Prairie View Drive and thus allowing anyone living in that subdivision, like the Mahoney’s, access to the road.
Kim Mahoney, who lives with her husband and daughter on a less than 2-acre property, feels that with the village giving them access to the road, the village might let them stay in their home.
“That’s the only thing I could think of,” Mahoney said. “We literally haven’t heard from them in seven weeks.”
Village officials say they have been in communications with the Mahoney’s attorney and negotiations are ongoing.
Mahoney said the village is lying.
“Our lawyer sent them a counter offer on Aug. 3, they have literally not responded to that offer whatsoever,” Mahoney said.
Alan Marcuvitz, the attorney working with the village to acquire the land for the Foxconn project, said the village has not changed its position on acquiring all the land needed.
“As it has since the beginning of this process, the Village will continue to pursue all reasonable efforts to reach voluntary agreements with individual property owners to acquire the property needed for the Foxconn development,” Marcuvitz said in a statement. “That approach has enabled the Village to successfully acquire 100 percent of the land in the core of Area 1 and 82 percent of the land throughout all of Areas I, II, and III.”
‘They plan to leave us here’
Mahoney said the first notice they received about a road said it was not giving them access, and they were going to try to take our home through eminent domain, but now that it will be connected to their street, they have a different feeling about their future.
“To me, now that they’re giving us access, it tells me that they legally can’t just landlock us, which I didn’t think they could,” Mahoney said. “And they plan to leave us here.”
While looking at the site plans for the Foxconn campus in Mount Pleasant, Mahoney noticed no major buildings were going to eventually be on their property.
“They don’t have any intention of building any buildings here or anywhere near my property for the next couple of years,” Mahoney said. “If ever.”
Although living near a construction site is not what she dreamed when they moved there, nonetheless Mahoney said it could be nice to be near Foxconn.
“It wouldn’t be so bad to live here,” Mahoney said. “It looks like a beautiful campus with walkways and bike trails and parks.”
If the options are to take the village’s offer they made “based on their low ball appraisal,” Mahoney said, or stay in their home, the choice is simple.
“We’re going to stay here,” Mahoney said.
Mahoney has said she wanted to live in a more peaceful open area, and with Foxconn coming that likely won’t be the case anymore, but her family prefers to stay in their home than to settle with the village.
“Is it ideal? No. We’ve been saying since day one, we would prefer to reach a settlement with the village and sell our property and not stand in the way of this project whatsoever,” Mahoney said. “But (the village) hasn’t given us that option. We’re not going to take less than what our property is worth and less than what it’s going to cost for us to rebuild in a similar area and have the similar upgrades that we have on our property.”
When asked if her family would sell their home to the village if the village accepted their appraisal, Mahoney said no.
“They have bullied and intimidated us, and they have no legal right to take our property under eminent domain,” Mahoney said. “They don’t get to set the price if they want our property.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.