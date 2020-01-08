Village of Waterford to break ground on Dairy Queen, business park, condos

WATERFORD — The village is set to host groundbreakings on Jan. 22 for three developments expected to add $4.2 million in value to the village.

The developments include a Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, Allesee Development Inc. Business Park and Deer Trail Condos. All three are located on Highway 36 near South Seventh Street, according to Colleen Schauer, the village’s public information officer and utilities clerk.

The groundbreaking ceremonies are open to the public and are set for 1:30 p.m. for Dairy Queen, 2:30 p.m. for the business park and 3:30 p.m. for the condos.

The new Dairy Queen will be owned by brothers Bill and Bob Kulesa, who started a new business four years ago when they opened a Dairy Queen Grill & Chill in Stillwater, Minn. Bill Kulesa had previously worked in training, operations and new restaurant development for American Dairy Queen for 15 years.

Bill Kulesa’s son Dylan, who is the general manager in Stillwater, plans to relocate to Waterford to hold the same position at the new location.