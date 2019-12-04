Village of Waterford passes resolution supporting closest unit dispatch for EMS

“We’re trying to take the politics out of this and put the patient back in it,” Village President Don Houston said. “That person lying in the road doesn’t care what the name says on the side (of the ambulance).”

Study endorsed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The board also passed a resolution in support of a county-level study of fire service in the west-end communities. It was drafted in response to a letter from Rochester Village Administrator-Treasurer Betty Novy that asked the Village of Waterford to support a request for funding for the study from the county.

The study was originally proposed by Town of Norway officials, according to Novy’s letter. The study “could provide an unbiased look at things such as response times; how much equipment is needed; location of resources, etc. and develop recommendations towards the formation of a district,” Novy wrote.

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave is supportive of a potential study.

“We are always willing to engage collaboratively to solve challenges in our region,” Delagrave said. “We are open to being a partner on solutions to this or any issue and bring municipalities together in order to best serve the residents of Racine County.”