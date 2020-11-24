Village of Waterford may reconfigure its police protection away from local force to Sheriff's Office

WATERFORD — Police protection in the Village of Waterford could shift partly from the Town of Waterford’s police department to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office under a restructuring included in the village’s 2021 budget.
Members of the Waterford Village Board on Monday night approved a yearly spending plan of $9.8 million for village government next year.
That is down more than $3 million from this year’s budget of $13 million, which included funds that the village used to acquire some 50 acres of real estate for new development.
Village Administrator Zeke Jackson said the property acquisitions are completed, and the village now is working on developments that will expand the community’s tax base in the future.
“We’re in a bit of a maturation phase,” Jackson said.
The village’s new 2021 budget trims property tax collections slightly, from $2,623,941 down to $2,621,688. The property tax rate increases from $5.94 to $5.98 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
Jackson said property value overall is on the rise in Waterford, and a community-wide reassessment of properties is likely next year in the village of 5,700 people.
Law enforcement
For police protection, the village has been contracting with the neighboring Town of Waterford to patrol the village. But the new 2021 budget includes funding to switch to a contract with the Sheriff’s Office.
Village officials plan to continue contracting with the town for the first shift, during normal business, then contract with the Sheriff’s Office for the second and third shifts, during nighttime and overnight hours.
“We’re trying to get the best of both worlds,” Village Board President Don Houston said.
The new budget provides $200,500 next year for a contract with the sheriff’s office, plus another $145,000 for a downsized contract with the town to cover the first shift. The current all-day contract with the town police department was budgeted for $408,500 this year, although costs at times have exceeded $500,000 a year under the deal.
The village has used the town for police protection since 2008.
Jackson said the new arrangement involving the sheriff’s department will save the village money, and it will maintain an appropriate level of police protection for the village.
“We’re just trying to right-size the department,” he said.
Now that the village’s yearly budget has been approved — with unanimous Village Board approval — officials will seek to finalize new contracts with the town and Sheriff’s Office before the end of the year, when the current deal with the town expires.
Police protection has been at the center of past clashes between village and town leaders, stemming from border tensions ignited when the village moved to annex part of the town’s territory. The town last year canceled a contract for the village to provide fire protection services in the town.
Town Chairman Tom Hincz said the town has offered to continue 24-hour police protection in the village. Hincz, however, said he was aware that the village was in talks with the Sheriff’s Office.
Hincz said service is better through the neighboring town police department.
“It makes no sense,” he said of a village deal with the Sheriff’s Office. “We’re local. We can respond much quicker.”
Houston said that with the existing contract with the town due to expire Dec. 31, village officials had an obligation to consider their options. Houston said he is satisfied that the combination of town patrols and sheriff patrols is the right formula for the village.
“It’s local policing at its best,” he said.
