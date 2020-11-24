Village of Waterford may reconfigure its police protection away from local force to Sheriff's Office

Law enforcement

For police protection, the village has been contracting with the neighboring Town of Waterford to patrol the village. But the new 2021 budget includes funding to switch to a contract with the Sheriff’s Office.

Village officials plan to continue contracting with the town for the first shift, during normal business, then contract with the Sheriff’s Office for the second and third shifts, during nighttime and overnight hours.

“We’re trying to get the best of both worlds,” Village Board President Don Houston said.

The new budget provides $200,500 next year for a contract with the sheriff’s office, plus another $145,000 for a downsized contract with the town to cover the first shift. The current all-day contract with the town police department was budgeted for $408,500 this year, although costs at times have exceeded $500,000 a year under the deal.

The village has used the town for police protection since 2008.

Jackson said the new arrangement involving the sheriff’s department will save the village money, and it will maintain an appropriate level of police protection for the village.

“We’re just trying to right-size the department,” he said.