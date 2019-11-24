Village of Waterford may have violated 1st Amendment by blocking citizen on Facebook

Vander Sanden’s comments reappeared on the village’s page after the block was lifted.

None of the nine comments and subsequent replies she left on the Nov. 11 livestream was overtly hostile, and none contained vulgarity. The most critical one reads: “Classic example of people taking half-truths put out by officials and running with them.”

Legal precedent

That same legal standards that landed Vos, Ocasio-Cortez and Trump in hot water appear to apply to Waterford’s silencing of Vander Sanden, Procaccini said.

“It does seem like she (Vander Sanden) has a very strong First Amendment argument, and the facts do appear very similar to the instances in which the courts have found that the government entity or government official has violated a citizen’s First Amendment rights from prohibiting them from partaking in the dialogue with other citizens on their forum,” Procaccini said.

The fact that Vander Sanden is not a Village of Waterford resident has no bearing on the village’s ability to block her, Procaccini said, because freedom of speech is not a right that can be selectively applied.