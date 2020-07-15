Village of Waterford looking into funding for Main Street development

WATERFORD — The Village of Waterford is trying to find ways to fund a proposed mixed-use building along Main Street.
The Village is looking into getting a $250,000 Community Development Investment grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.
This one-time grant would fund commercial development costs for the first floor.
The Community Development Investment grant program is meant to spark downtown community development in Wisconsin.
“It’s a catalytic site for the grant,” Waterford Village Administrator Zeke Jackson told The Journal Times.
The Village Community Development Authority, Plan Commission and Heritage District gathered for a joint meeting Wednesday, July 8 to discuss.
Jackson described this meeting as a kick-off meeting for the “Vision Waterford” downtown project. This plan was a 2018 master plan update.
The group examined some architecture styles but no action was made besides a recommendation of approval for the grant.
The group will bring this idea to the Village Board to seek authorization to get the grant, but Jackson said there is no set timeline for the project or any set Village Board meetings to cover this matter.
Building plans
The building planned for the bowling center site is proposed to be called Waterford Lofts. It would cover 54,000 square feet, with retail on the ground floor, office on the second floor and residential on the third and fourth floors. Waterford Lofts would be located at the former River City Lanes site at 410 E. Main St. in Waterford.
This has been a project village officials have been studying since 2017 when they purchased the property for $190,000. The site at the intersection of Milwaukee and Main streets has been an empty lot since a March 2002 fire destroyed the original River City Lanes. The bowling center later rebuilt at 730 Cornerstone Crossing in the village.
Drafts of floor plans have already been made.
Other matters
The group also pursued an extension of TID 2 to create a $750,000 grant for the creation of condos for the Waterford Lofts project.
The grant would be funded by TID 2 and would cover workforce housing. The item was also pushed to the Village Board for a future month’s date, but one that has not been determined yet.
“There’s no hard deadline to make these decisions,” Jackson said.
The Gold Medal Lofts courtyard
The Gold Medal Lofts courtyard
Socially distanced
J. Jeffers & Co. President and CEO
J. Jeffers & Co. President and CEO
The Gold Medal Lofts courtyard
The Gold Medal Lofts courtyard
WHEDA Chief Executive Officer
Lutheran Social Services president and CEO
Racine's third district alderman
Racine's third district alderman
Racine's mayor
Gold scissors
Ribbon cutting
Ribbon cutting
Outside views
Outside views
Outside views
Outside views
Inside views
Inside views
Inside views
Inside views
The community room
The community room kitchen
The community room
The community room
The community room
The community room
The community room
Outside views
Outside views
The Gold Medal Lofts courtyard
The Gold Medal Lofts courtyard
The Gold Medal Lofts courtyard
The Gold Medal Lofts courtyard
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.