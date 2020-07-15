Village of Waterford looking into funding for Main Street development

Building plans

The building planned for the bowling center site is proposed to be called Waterford Lofts. It would cover 54,000 square feet, with retail on the ground floor, office on the second floor and residential on the third and fourth floors. Waterford Lofts would be located at the former River City Lanes site at 410 E. Main St. in Waterford.

This has been a project village officials have been studying since 2017 when they purchased the property for $190,000. The site at the intersection of Milwaukee and Main streets has been an empty lot since a March 2002 fire destroyed the original River City Lanes. The bowling center later rebuilt at 730 Cornerstone Crossing in the village.

Drafts of floor plans have already been made.

Other matters

The group also pursued an extension of TID 2 to create a $750,000 grant for the creation of condos for the Waterford Lofts project.

The grant would be funded by TID 2 and would cover workforce housing. The item was also pushed to the Village Board for a future month’s date, but one that has not been determined yet.

“There’s no hard deadline to make these decisions,” Jackson said.

