Village of Waterford joins others in supporting health department reorganization
VILLAGE OF WATERFORD

Village of Waterford joins others in supporting health department reorganization

Central Racine County Health Department logo

The Central Racine County Health Department, which serves 14 municipalities, would become a consolidated county-operated department under a reorganization supported by its member communities.

WATERFORD — Consolidation of public health services in Racine County is moving forward, after Waterford village officials added their support to the initiative.

The Waterford Village Board becomes the last to support consolidation among the 14 municipalities currently served by the Central Racine County Health Department.

Under the reorganization idea, all of the affected communities would be served by a county-run health department operated in tandem with other county health-related services.

Leaders of the Central Racine County Health Department proposed county-wide consolidation as a way of improving services, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Caledonia-based agency operates as a separate entity funded directly by the 14 municipalities.

Mark Schaaf, spokesman for County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, said winning the village’s support means that all of the affected municipalities now have agreed to the consolidation idea.

“That was sort of the first step in the process,” Schaaf said. “That is a big step, and we’re definitely pleased that it’s moving forward.”

The county now will draft a memorandum of understanding for all of the communities to consider to implement the reorganization. As proposed, the county would take over public health services for the municipalities effective Jan. 1, 2022.

First COVID-19 vaccine arrives at UW Hospital in Madison

Racine County once was served by a single county health department, but that changed in the 1990s. With some local officials dissatisfied with the county, health services were divided among three departments serving different geographic areas. Two of those departments later merged into the Central Racine County Health Department, while the City of Racine maintains its own department serving Racine, Wind Point and Elmwood Park.

The Racine city health department would be unaffected by the current consolidation proposal.

Starting in September, the consolidation idea has been embraced by Sturtevant, Union Grove, Mt. Pleasant, Yorkville and the remaining municipalities.

Officially, each community must notify the Central Racine County Health Department of the community’s intention to withdraw from the cooperative arrangement funding the health department. In the case of the Village of Waterford, the change would shift $45,000 a year from the village’s tax collections to the county’s tax collections.

A municipality must give at least one year’s notice of its intention to withdraw, which is why the reorganization cannot take place before 2022.

Waterford Village Board members Dec. 14 approved the measure unanimously.

Village President Don Houston said he agrees that the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that a county-run health department — except for Racine, Wind Point and Elmwood Park — makes more sense.

Houston said he is not dissatisfied with the services being provided now by the Central Racine County Health Department. But with all of the other resources available in county government, Houston said, he favors empowering county government to take over the health department and bring a more coordinated approach to battling COVID-19.

“Without a question, the more resources working together, the better off we are,” he said. “It’s always better to work together.”

Waterford Village President Don Houston

Houston
