Village of Waterford joins others in supporting health department reorganization

WATERFORD — Consolidation of public health services in Racine County is moving forward, after Waterford village officials added their support to the initiative.

The Waterford Village Board becomes the last to support consolidation among the 14 municipalities currently served by the Central Racine County Health Department.

Under the reorganization idea, all of the affected communities would be served by a county-run health department operated in tandem with other county health-related services.

Leaders of the Central Racine County Health Department proposed county-wide consolidation as a way of improving services, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Caledonia-based agency operates as a separate entity funded directly by the 14 municipalities.

Mark Schaaf, spokesman for County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, said winning the village’s support means that all of the affected municipalities now have agreed to the consolidation idea.

“That was sort of the first step in the process,” Schaaf said. “That is a big step, and we’re definitely pleased that it’s moving forward.”