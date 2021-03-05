 Skip to main content
Village of Sturtevant names new manager of public works
Village of Sturtevant names new manager of public works

STURTEVANT — A new manager for the Public Works Department of the Village of Sturtevant was announced Friday.

Jack Feiner was formerly the Department of Public Works Supervisor and Water Utility Manager for Wind Point, according to a news release from the Village of Sturtevant.

Feiner also has experience in building and grounds maintenance and landscape management from his work at Reliable Property Services and Public Golf Services.

Along with his hands-on experience, Feiner has certification from University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Public Works Management Institute. He is working towards certification from UW-Madison’s Public Works Supervisory Academy.

“We welcome Jack and know his experience and interest in efficiency and customer service will be appreciated by all Sturtevant residents,” village officials said in the news release.

New Sturtevant DPW Building

The new Sturtevant Department of Public Works building, 2745 90th St., is on schedule to be completed by mid-August. The $3 million building’s cost will be partially offset by the sale of the village’s old fire station, 2827 96th St., and the planned sale of the current DPW facility, 9524 Michigan Ave.
