Village of Sturtevant names new manager of public works

STURTEVANT — A new manager for the Public Works Department of the Village of Sturtevant was announced Friday.

Jack Feiner was formerly the Department of Public Works Supervisor and Water Utility Manager for Wind Point, according to a news release from the Village of Sturtevant.

Feiner also has experience in building and grounds maintenance and landscape management from his work at Reliable Property Services and Public Golf Services.

Along with his hands-on experience, Feiner has certification from University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Public Works Management Institute. He is working towards certification from UW-Madison’s Public Works Supervisory Academy.

“We welcome Jack and know his experience and interest in efficiency and customer service will be appreciated by all Sturtevant residents,” village officials said in the news release.

