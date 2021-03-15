 Skip to main content
Village of Sturtevant appoints Amanda Gain as new administrator/treasurer
{{featured_button_text}}
Amanda Gain

Gain

STURTEVANT — Amanda Gain, who has been the deputy administrator and treasurer for the Village of Sturtevant since April 2020, assumed the duties of administrator and treasurer on March 1.

Gain assumed full administrator duties last October, according to a press release from the village.

“She has handled many changes and challenges that Village has seen since that time,” said the press release.

“I’m really excited to be selected,” Gain said. “I’m really looking forward to being more a part of the community.”

Gain’s background includes management and accounting experience gained locally and throughout southeast Wisconsin.

Gain has an associate degree in accounting from Gateway Technical College and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Ottowa University online in Brookfield.

“We look forward to Amanda’s leadership and know her dedication to the Village of Sturtevant,” said the press release.

Gain has also served as treasurer for the Sturtevant Youth Baseball Association since about 2016, she said.

