Village of Raymond is challenging a Wisconsin Elections Commission ruling in court

RAYMOND — Six months after voters cast their ballots in a Raymond School Board election, one of the campaign’s hottest issues appears to have been decided belatedly in favor of defeated candidate Jillian Berman.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has ruled in Berman’s favor on the issue of whether she was a legally registered voter in the Village of Raymond while running for school board.

Raymond village officials, however, are appealing the ruling and continuing the debate over Berman’s residency in a civil lawsuit filed against the state in Racine County Circuit Court.

Berman’s husband, Mitchell Berman, said Raymond residents should know about the expenses being incurred in an ongoing effort to challenge the couple’s residency and to prevent them from registering to vote.

“All in an attempt to disqualify my wife from getting a school board seat, they (village officials) illegally disenfranchised us for two elections and spent taxpayer money in doing so,” Mitchell Berman said.

His comments came in an email that he sent before village officials decided to continue the fight by suing the state. The couple declined to comment further.

The Village Board has hired the Waukesha law firm of Arenz Molter Macy & Riffle in an effort to overturn the state election commission decision. The village’s appeal was filed Oct. 21.

Village President Kari Morgan defended the decision to file suit, while casting doubts on the state election commission, which is a bipartisan panel empowered by state lawmakers to implement election laws.

Referring to the Village Board, Morgan said, “The board is a big proponent of voting integrity, and we are ensuring that the laws are being followed as listed in the state statutes and not being interpreted by a commission that is not elected by the people.”

The dispute stems from the fact that the Bermans registered to vote at an address where they were building a new house in Raymond. The couple ran into construction delays and were staying temporarily with friends elsewhere, having already sold their previous home.

Using their new address on Eight Mile Road, the couple enrolled their children for school, signed up for utilities, got new drivers licenses, started getting mail and licensed their pets.

But when Jillian Berman filed to run for school board, fellow candidate Gwen Keller challenged Berman’s voted registration and joined others in the community in stirring questions about Berman’s residency.

Keller ultimately came out on top in the April 5 election, while Berman finished out of the running and lost her chance to serve on the school board.

Keller declined to comment about the election commission ruling dismissing her challenge. She also would not say whether she owes Berman an apology.

Village Clerk Linda Terry conducted a hearing on the matter in February before agreeing with Keller and invalidating the voter registrations for Berman and her husband. The couple then appealed to the state election commission.

The state commission found that the the village clerk wrongfully stripped the Bermans of their status as registered voters. The state ordered the village clerk to reinstate the couple as registered voters at the Eight Mile Road address.

Noting that even homeless people in Wisconsin have a right to vote, the commission found that denying the Bermans registration in the Village of Raymond would make it virtually impossible for them to vote anywhere.

The couple was not permitted to vote in the April 5 school board election, even though Jillian Berman was on the ballot.

State commissioners said the village clerk based her decision on an “erroneous interpretation” of the law that ran contrary to the fact that the Bermans were physically at the Eight Mile Road construction site daily, and that they intended to reside there once the new house was finished.

“A difference on any of these points,” the decision stated, “could have changed the commission’s decision.”

The ruling was issued Oct. 3. The Village Board held a special meeting three days later, voting to take the matter to court.

The suit seeks an order overturning the election commission ruling or remanding it back to the commission for reconsideration. The suit also seeks reimbursement for the village’s costs in the suit.

No hearing has been scheduled yet in the matter.

Terry, who has been the village clerk for 12 years, is named as the plaintiff, although the village is making the appeal and paying the costs.

Terry said she has taken steps to reinstate the Bermans as registered voters, but she still defends her earlier decision to invalidate them.

“I feel that I did what I was supposed to do based on the information that I received,” she said. Asked if her actions resulted in denying the Bermans their right to vote, Terry said, “People can read it how they want to read it.”

The voter registration dispute contributed to residency questions that created a shadow over Berman’s eligibility to join the school board during the April campaign.

The school district considered removing her from the ballot, but officials decided against such a move.

Keller was joined by school board member Art Binhack in distributing fliers that questioned Berman’s legitimacy as a candidate. Another board member, Audrey Kostuch, expressed similar questions on social media.

Besides the residency issue, the election was an exceptionally rare one for Raymond School. In the two prior elections, there had been no contested races. In 2022, there had to be a primary since there were six candidates that needed to be narrowed down to a field of four, of whom two were elected to the board in April.

Voters on April 5 elected Keller with 535 votes and Janell Wise with 478 votes, while Binhack and Berman fell short with 464 votes and 334 votes respectively.

School board members serve three-year terms at a salary of $2,350 a year.

Kostuch declined to comment about the election commission’s ruling, and Binhack could not be reached for comment.

School Board President Jeremy Childers said he did not take sides in the debate about Berman’s residency, and he does not know whether the issue affected the outcome of the election.

Childers, however, said he hopes that Berman remains active in the school district, and that she considers running for school board again.

“It was pretty contentious back and forth on both sides,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that she went through that.”