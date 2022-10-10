MOUNT PLEASANT — Residents of a suburban neighborhood are breathing a collective (but nervous) sigh of relief following the removal of a “vicious” dog from its owner’s home after it bit two people in one day, but not until after a year of complaints and the dog getting loose again more than a month after the initial bites.

But for many of the neighbors, questions linger as to why it took so long for the village to take action.

The case has escalated and could lead to a change in local laws. And now, the village attorney is negotiating with the owner of the dog, saying the village will stop seeking to have the dog put down if the owner agrees to never own another dog.

Two women bitten

On Aug. 31, the Mount Pleasant Police Department was dispatched to an “animal complaint,” wherein it was reported that multiple dogs were actively attacking and biting at least one person near where Entrada Drive meets Cardinal Court in a neighborhood west of Meachem Road and south of Taylor Avenue.

Mount Pleasant Police Officer Casey Smith reported that when he arrived on the scene there were two dogs barking aggressively at people standing in front of a two-story home. The owner of the home, a 78-year-old woman, was bleeding from her arm and leg in the front yard.

Body camera footage obtained by The Journal Times shows that when Officer Smith arrived on scene, he initially got out of the squad car but quickly got back into the driver’s seat. He wrote in the police report that he saw a pit bull charging at him.

“I ain’t getting bit,” the police officer said over the police radio, body camera video shows. Moments later he told the owner of the dog, “If it starts biting people, I’m going to have to shoot it.” Another officer told Officer Smith later that, had he been in Smith’s position, he would have just shot the dog. “Thankfully I just went straight back into my car or else we’d have a plugged dog,” Officer Smith said in retrospect when talking to the other officer.

Within a couple minutes of police arriving, the owner of the unleashed dogs, Angelica Lugo, rallied the dogs into her vehicle and got them back inside her house.

“The brown dog named ‘Coco,’ who was the dog that bit multiple people, is the dog who charged towards me,” Officer Smith later wrote in the police report. “Coco was foaming at the mouth, running around, barking at people. I could see slobber from Coco’s mouth foaming, being thrown around as Coco aggressively barked.”

Coco, Lugo said, is a 1-year-old female pit corso — a mix of the pit bull and cane corso breeds; pit corsos stand about two feet tall and typically weigh just shy of 100 pounds.

Body camera footage shows Lugo appearing shocked when Officer Smith informed her how many tickets she was facing, seemingly surprised that she would be ticketed for all three of her dogs running loose and not just for Coco biting two people.

“Obviously there’s no way I can’t issue tickets for this,” the officer told Lugo. “They (the neighbors) will be calling every time the dogs get out, which will probably be more tickets and probably going to be some kind of action by the village.”

Officer Smith said later, “I’d be mad too if I’m one of these neighbors with these dogs out all the time.”

The two people who were bit have been identified as Ann Kulas, a 78-year-old woman who sustained lacerations to multiple limbs; and Jennifer Willems, who sustained minor lacerations after running to help Kulas after she heard screaming outside.

The attacks occurred on Kulas’s driveway. Lugo’s dogs were unleashed, ran across the street and, seemingly unprovoked, charged at Kulas, according to the investigation.

Lugo was able to prove that all three of her dogs’ vaccinations were up to date, but none of the dogs had been registered with the Village of Mount Pleasant. Lugo was given at least six citations on the spot and Coco was subsequently declared “vicious” pursuant to the Mount Pleasant Municipal Code of Ordinances — thereupon prohibiting Coco from leaving Lugo’s premises without being muzzled and leashed.

A hearing on the citations is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 12.

After Coco bit Willems and Kulas, neighbors said it was unacceptable for Coco to be allowed to remain in the home, since they said Lugo’s dogs get out of the house often, despite more than a dozen police calls and complaints dating back more than a year prior to Aug. 31. The reports included allegations that Lugo’s dogs were running through neighbors’ yards unleashed, appearing to charge at people and defecating throughout the neighborhood.

‘I’m afraid to go outside’

Dozens of neighborhood residents showed up at a Sept. 12 Village Board meeting to elevate the issue.

“We are all living in fear,” said Kelly Gallaher, a frequent critic of village government through her A Better Mt. Pleasant social media pages at the meeting; she led much of the community response to the dog attacks.

“I’m afraid to go outside,” added Carol Cameron. “I’m 75 years old. And these dogs have chased me up my own driveway. We all feel unsafe. We want to prevent another incident from happening.”

“The owner doesn’t care,” said Jim Lang. “I’ve personally called the police numerous times — and often the officers seem just as frustrated. What are we supposed to do? Those dogs are still there and so are we.”

“I’m not scared of dogs, but now I am, after I saw them maul my 78-year-old mother,” Suzanne Kulas said Sept. 12, fighting back tears. “I hear those dogs barking to this day. I cringe. I cry. That was the worst day of my life, to see your mother being attacked. And Jenny (Willems) — if it wasn’t for her, it would have been so much worse. She came in like a hero.”

On Sept. 26, Gallaher again went before the Village Board and submitted a petition signed by 60 people, demanding an amendment to the village’s existing animal ordinances and proposing it correlate more closely with the neighboring City of Racine’s and the Village of Sturtevant’s.

In Racine, unlicensed animals can be seized by police and impounded at the owner’s expense until proof of licensing is presented.

The laws Mount Pleasant have on the books currently are relatively vague, not strictly enforced, and officers largely are not aware of them. Body camera footage shows Officer Smith, upon responding to the Aug. 31 attack, at one point asking another officer “What all does the village do with these? No matter what, we’re going to have to send this to the village … but who do we even send it to?”

After a first offense in Racine, at-large animals can be microchipped by authorities at the owner’s expense, can be neutered or spayed at the owner’s expense for a second offense, and the police chief can declare an animal to be “vicious” and required to be removed from the city limits. Those actions are not currently allowed in Mount Pleasant, but could be soon if a proposed legal change is approved by the Village Board.

Gallaher told the Village Board Sept. 26, and in a later letter to village officials, it would only be a matter of time until Lugo’s dogs would get loose and possibly attack again. She was right.

On Oct. 1, Coco did get loose again. Police were called again following a report of the pit corso chasing a man.

Again, Coco was not immediately removed from the neighborhood.

Mount Pleasant does have a law on the books that allows police to take and euthanize an animal deemed “vicious” and/or if it has bitten someone, but it hasn’t been enforced.

In an email addressed to Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matt Soens and Village Attorney Christopher Smith, Gallaher wrote, “When Coco escaped and terrorized our neighborhood on Saturday, Oct. 1, the police were called. Imagine our surprise to learn this morning — Oct. 4; a full two days after Coco got loose again — Coco was still at home: not impounded or seized. A representative in Chief Soens office told me when I called today that the village ‘was exploring the legal options’ to remove Coco.”

Later that day, Coco was taken from Lugo’s home, Chris Smith told Gallaher in an Oct. 5 letter. In that letter, the attorney wrote, “On Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, Mount Pleasant police were called because Coco was running at large, unmuzzled. Due to that violation, Coco became subject to seizure pursuant to Section 10-6(b)(1) of the municipal code. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, Coco was seized and is now in the custody of the Wisconsin Humane Society,” Chris Smith wrote. “Additionally, Angelica Lugo was issued another citation for that incident.”

Coco can live, if owner enters unusual agreement

Chris Smith further explained that a court date had been set for Oct. 17 to determine whether Coco should be euthanized. The attorney said that he believes the village does not have cause to remove any additional dogs from Lugo’s residence. But, he is trying to get Lugo to enter into an agreement to have all the dogs removed from the home.

With the potential of thousands of dollars in fines hanging over her head, Chris Smith said he hopes Lugo will agree to “relinquish ownership of all dogs” and — in an incredibly rare legal move — to give up the right to own dogs on her property “forever.” In exchange, Lugo would receive an unspecified “reduction in the amount of forfeitures currently pending” and the village would give up its petition seeking to have Coco put down.

On Monday, Oct. 10, the Village Board is expected to consider a revised vicious dog ordinance. That proposal includes:

Giving police officers the power to “seize and impound any animal found running at large.”

Impounded animals can be euthanized that “poses an imminent threat to the health or safety of itself or any other person or animal.” There is no definition for “imminent threat” in village ordinances.

An animal deemed vicious but not euthanized must be leashed and muzzled whenever it is outdoors or not locked within a kennel of some sort.

Any animal deemed vicious must be microchipped and the owner must be insured “in an amount not less than one-million dollars for any personal injuries inflicted by the dangerous dog.”

Would require the owner of an animal that bites a person or animal while at large to pay a fine of $200-$2,500.