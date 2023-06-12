ELMWOOD PARK — Joyful, squealing children ran around the newly erected Kaiser Park, as adults, just as joyful but with less squealing, conducted a grand opening ceremony Saturday in Elmwood Park.

The Village of Elmwood Park, in its mission statement, prides itself in having a park-like atmosphere.

However, the small village with a population of about 500 has never had a standalone park.

While EverGreen Academy’s middle school at 3554 Taylor Ave. has a playground, the village this spring installed its first standalone park at 3406 S. Elmwood Drive.

The park is northeast of the intersection at South Elmwood Drive and Standish Lane.

Construction began April 27 and the park was ready for use May 8.

The park consists of a playground, swing set, benches and picnic tables.

“This park has already been filled with various children, neighbors who may never have met had they not come to this park the last few weeks,” Village President Ali Gasser said. “I’ve heard from various residents: we should’ve put in this park ages ago.”

History

In 1950, the Kaiser family built a home in the Village of Elmwood Park, which included the park parcel. John and Ruth Kaiser used the space as a community vegetable garden and a field for children to play baseball in the summer.

In the winter, they put in an ice rink, utilizing a warming shed for skaters to sit and hang skates, and have hot chocolate around a potbelly stove.

The Kaisers’ daughter Janet Rossellini was at the ceremony Saturday to accept the family naming dedication.

“This is such an honor, and my parents would be absolutely thrilled,” she said. “I’m very, very touched. Very touched.”

The park also was dedicated to Ben May, who grew up in Elmwood Park.

Children in the neighborhood played baseball, soccer or football on the lot — and it got the nickname of “Kaiser Stadium.”

May played baseball there and umpired neighborhood games at age 8.

He hoped to someday become a Major League Baseball umpire and earned that very title in 2014.

“This park is an absolute beautiful homage to and a continuation of what can happen here at Kaiser Stadium,” he said.

Most recently, the property was owned by residents Kevin and Laurie Johnson for 16 years. They purchased the property with the intent of building a home there and selling it.

But the property doesn’t have utility hookups, and the City of Racine Water Utility didn’t allow for them because the Village of Elmwood Park is not part of the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission — and the village has no intentions of joining the group.

The village then began considering acquiring the land for municipal use.

At the end of the budgeting process in 2021, former Village Administrator, Clerk and Treasurer Christophe Jenkins told the board that the village was in a position financially to make an offer on the property.

An offer was made and accepted, and the design process began after Village Board members Gasser and Lynda Studey formed a group of four mothers from the neighborhood, themselves included, who brainstormed ideas for the park.

“It’s great it turned out the way it did,” Gasser said. “When I look at this park, I think of connection. A connection from the past to the present.”

Former Village President Ernie Rossi played a role in the process, and he said the way the park came together felt organic.

“It’s unifying. Everyone’s coming together and learning about the community they live in,” he said, adding that he met his neighbors three doors down at the park for the first time. “It’s amazing how many people use this thing. It’s packed.”

Jenkins said he appreciated being able to see the project from the beginning to culmination.

“It’s an asset for the entire village to enjoy,” Jenkins said.

Elmwood Park's grand opening of Kaiser Park, in photos and video Janet Rossellini and Ben May express gratitude at Elmwood Park's Kaiser Park dedication ceremony Ali Gasser says opening remarks at Elmwood Park's grand opening for Kaiser Park Kaiser Park Kaiser Park Ali Gasser Janet Rossellini Ali Gasser and Ben May Getting ready to cut Struggles Ribbon cut May family Food Kaylee Funk and Remy Funk Swinging Kaiser Park Old photos