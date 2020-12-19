Village of Caledonia officially begins search for new administrator

CALEDONIA — With Village Administrator Tom Christensen set to retire in 2021, the Village of Caledonia has officially begun its search for his replacement.

This week, the village made an official job posting on its website seeking applicants for the position.

It's one of two big posts the village is seeking to fill as two village leaders are leaving: Christensen and outgoing Village Clerk Karie Pope, who won November's election to become Racine County's register of deeds.

"The Administrator serves as the chief operating officer for the daily operations of the Village and serves at the pleasure of and reports directly to the Village Board of Trustees. The full-time, salaried position manages and provides leadership to the Village employees via the department heads," reads the job description summary online.

The village is requiring that applicants have at least a bachelor’s degree in business management/administration, public administration, civil engineering, community planning or a related field; and that they have at minimum eight years of "mid-level or above managerial experience."