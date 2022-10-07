Village administrator credited with professionalizing Elmwood Park to depart at year's end

ELMWOOD PARK — The village administrator credited with professionalizing the local government of Racine County's (and Wisconsin's) smallest municipalities plans to depart at year's end.

Christophe Jenkins became Elmwood Park's first-ever village administrator in fall 2018. He has accepted a job as the joint municipal administrator for the village and town of Fredonia, located along Highway H about 20 miles north of Milwaukee, Elmwood Park announced Friday morning. The new job is closer to Jenkins' home in West Bend, where he has been mayor since 2020.

“Elmwood Park gave me the chance to learn and begin my career in municipal administration. I will be forever grateful for their friendship and trust they put in me to help lead their organization," Jenkins said in a statement.

The Village Board plans to go into closed session Oct. 13 to discuss plans to fill the vacancy to be left by Jenkins.

“From my time as a trustee before Jenkins was hired to now," Village President Ernie Rossi said in a statement, "the village has come a long way in improving operations and the standards of how we conduct the people’s business. I believe that Chris was a critical part of that change. We wish him nothing but the best in his next step of what is already an impressive career in public service."

According to Jenkins, his greatest accomplishments were updating the village's annual budgets, implementing a 15-year road construction plan and laying the groundwork for the 96-acre village's first park.

Elmwood Park's population hovers around 500.