RACINE — A vigil for the victim of a 23-year-old cold case is planned for Sunday, March 12.

Racine Interfaith Coalition is partnering with religious leaders and members of the community for a prayer vigil in honor of Linda Fields, who was 37 at the time of her death.

The vigil will be held at 4 p.m. March 12 on the 1100 block of Lake Avenue.

Fields was found strangled to death under a large pine tree near the lakefront Feb. 24, 2000, and the case went cold with no leads to a suspect.

Racine Police Department Chief Maurice Robinson announced Wednesday that Lucas Ascencio Alonso, 66, was arrested at his workplace in Racine and booked into the Racine County Jail.

Alonso is charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

Carl Fields, Linda’s son, said the family has been “living in a fractured way for a long time.”

“We have hurt quietly and silently,” he said.

Cathy Fields, Linda’s younger sister, said all the family wants is justice.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, March 8, 2023 Today's mugshots: March 8 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Lucas Ascencio Alonso Lucas Ascencio Alonso, Zion, Illinois, first degree intentional homicide. Gabriel A. Bazan Gabriel A. Bazan, 3000 block of Coolidge Avenue, Racine, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), computer message (threaten/obscenity, domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments). Dereontay T. Cunningham Dereontay T. Cunningham, 2800 block of East Fieldstone Way, Sturtevant, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping. Murphy D. Hooks Murphy D. Hooks, 400 block of Lake Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct. Miguel A. Ayala Miguel A. Ayala, 2300 block of Coolidge Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, obstructing an officer, possession of THC, possess/illegally obtained prescription, resisting an officer, carrying a concealed weapon.