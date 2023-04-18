RACINE — The Racine Interfaith Coalition is planning a vigil for the woman who was killed at the State and Spring streets' roundabout Saturday morning.

The prayer vigil for the woman, who the Racine Police Department has not yet named, will be Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the same roundabout where she died from an apparent gunshot wound.

For more questions about the vigil, contact RIC at 262-635-9532.

As of Tuesday, the investigation was still ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7784.

