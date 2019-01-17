RACINE —A vigil marking the one-year anniversary of the death of Donte Shannon — who was killed last year in an officer-involved shooting — is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.
More than 100 people had marked themselves as “Going” on the Facebook event page as of Thursday morning, with another 175 marked as "Interested."
Attendants will walk from the intersection of 12th Street and Grand Avenue to 14th Street and Park Avenue, near where Shannon was killed. The vigil will last from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Racine Police shot and killed Shannon on Jan. 17, 2018, after he allegedly fled on foot from a traffic stop and pointed a gun at officers. Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson did not file charges against the officers after a Wisconsin Department of Justice investigation found they acted appropriately.
Shannon’s death sparked protests, with around 200 people marching from the scene of the shooting to the police station on Center Street and then to City Hall in the days following the incident.
Racine County 1st District Supervisor Nick Demske announced Wednesday night on Facebook that he will attend the vigil and read a poem he wrote for Shannon.
"Donte's parents lost a son, Donte's family lost a loved one, and Racine lost a member of our community at 26 years old," Demske wrote. "Regardless of the other details, a loss of a life too soon is always a tragedy, no matter who anyone thinks is to blame for it. A tragedy that affects the whole community."
