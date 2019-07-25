{{featured_button_text}}
The Union Pacific's Big Boy locomotive No. 4014 is set to pass through Racine County on Friday, passing near Sturtevant and Case High School. 

RACINE COUNTY — The Union Pacific Railroad’s steam Big Boy locomotive No. 4014 will pass through Racine and Kenosha counties Friday as part of the company’s Great Race Across the Midwest.

The Great Race celebrates the 150th anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad. View the massive steam engine’s planned route through Racine County below. There are no plans for the historic train to stop in Racine or Kenosha counties.

