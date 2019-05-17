RACINE — Racine County veterans and their families and friends will once again have the opportunity to visit a traveling half-scale replica of the Vietnam Memorial today through Monday at Pritchard Park.
According to the Moving Wall website, the wall was created after veteran John DeVitt went to the dedication of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., in 1982. He was so moved that Devitt “vowed to share that experience with those who did not have the opportunity to go to Washington.”
The Moving Wall was built by Vietnam veteran volunteers and went on display for the first time in Tyler, Texas, in October 1984. For the past 35 years, between April and November, two structures of The Moving Wall travel the country.
Vietnam Veterans Chapter 767 of Racine hosted the wall in 2005 and 2015. Although it is typically a 10-year wait to host the wall again, The Moving Wall’s custodians were so impressed with the presentation and response in Racine that they requested that the chapter host it again for their 35th anniversary this year.
Pat Adams, who is coordinating The Moving Wall event for the third time, said Moving Wall custodians were impressed with the way Chapter 767 organized and displayed the wall “and the response from the community, of course,” Adams said.
In 2005 and 2015, Adams said, approximately 30,000 attendees came to view the wall each time. “Racine is very veteran-oriented, which is a wonderful thing,” Adams said.
The Moving Wall will be available for viewing at Pritchard Park, 2800 Ohio St., starting at noon today. It will be available to see around the clock until 3:30 p.m. Monday, when it will be taken down and moved to Greenfield.
Adams said the reason Chapter 767 got involved with the event was because of a belief that children are not being taught in school about the Vietnam War in the same way they are learning about other wars. “The kids are not made aware of what this war was about,” Adams said. “We teach the kids about the war and the effect of the war on the community.”
Events planned
On Friday, a Ride to the Wall is planned. Motorcycles will begin staging at 3 p.m. at The Nash, 522 Sixth St., and depart from there at 4 p.m. Also at 4 p.m., a concert featuring the Belle City Brassworks will begin at Pritchard Park.
During the opening ceremony, which is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Friday, the names of the 47 Racine County Vietnam veterans who lost their lives in the war will be read. Adams said 35 of the lives lost will be represented; however, anyone with a relationship with the remaining 12 may place a rose during the opening ceremony. For more information on rose-laying ceremony, call Don Heck at 262-639-2124.
On Saturday, Quilts of Honor of Southeast Wisconsin will present handmade quilts to veterans at noon. A Mass is also set for 4:30 p.m. at the small pavilion.
On Sunday, a nondenominational sunrise service is scheduled to be held at 9 a.m. A concert featuring Gilmore Fine Arts Choir is also planned for noon, followed by closing ceremonies at 1 p.m.
Adams said the event is still “desperately” in need of volunteers, as volunteers are needed to staff The Moving Wall 24 hours a day. For volunteer information or opportunities, call Ellen Myers at 262-638-8705 to sign up. For more information, contact Adams at 262-634-6859.
Donations can be sent to: Moving Wall 2019, P.O. Box 081036, Racine WI 53408-1036. Donations are tax-deductible.
Let's have a great turn out for this great event!! You swore and spit on us when we returned home. Now let's go pay homage to those that didn't get the chance to come home!
Welcome home!
Thank you!
