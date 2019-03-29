RACINE — A video surfaced online Friday showing two women outside a local group home facility appearing to roughly handle a man, dump a liquid on his face and back, and yell at him to “Get up!”
Within the first five hours of its posting, the one-minute-and-11-second video was viewed more than 5,500 times on Facebook.
At around 2:30 p.m. Friday, two Racine Police officers responded to the group home: the Love of Caring "Tulip" facility at 1834 13th St., near Park High School. At around 3 p.m., they left the facility and told The Journal Times they could not provide any information regarding the visit.
There are three other Love of Caring facilities in the Racine area — 101 Howland Ave., 1638 Echo Lane and 2214 William St.
The Tulip facility, outside of which the video was taken, offers care for people with developmental and physical disabilities, dementia, mental illnesses, traumatic brain injuries and those who are elderly.
The Journal Times contacted the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to ask if anyone had been contacted about an incident at the property.
"As complaint investigations are unannounced, we cannot confirm, deny, or acknowledge if we have received a complaint. It is only once a complaint investigation is underway that we would be able to acknowledge that we are conducting an investigation," a DHS spokeswoman said.
Love of Caring's CEO, Nicole Cobb, did not reply to several phone calls on Friday afternoon.
According to DHS, the monthly rate for residents of the 13th Street home where the video was taken is between $4,835 and $6,000, which is near the median for statewide rates. The home was most recently registered with the state in December 2016 after no deficiencies were found at the facility, according to DHS.
In 2015, the Love of Caring facility on Howland Avenue was cited by DHS for not having a "safe physical environment," although an inspection report shows the deficiency had been corrected within three months.
Past incident
In April 2017, two employees of a Love of Caring group on Howland Avenue were charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct charges after they allegedly got into a physical fight while at the home on Jan. 5, 2017. According to a criminal complaint, the fight began after an argument over the employees' work schedules.
In that case, Tierre Crawford, 42, was found guilty of disorderly conduct. The battery charge was dismissed. Crawford had been hired despite having prior convictions for disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer and hit-and-run.
Charges against the other woman, Tonya Larry, 42, were dismissed outright.
People with disabilities are often time abused because the group homes are only in it for the money.
