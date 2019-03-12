RACINE — The Racine Zoo joined the gender-reveal trend on Tuesday and learned its New Year's Day-born penguin is a girl.
On Facebook Live, Zoo Executive Director Beth Heidorn with Angie Sagert, who is the primary penguin caretaker and Heather Davidson, an animal care specialist who works closely with the penguins, cut into a cake commissioned from Caledonia-based Events by Chelsea.
The cake was decorated with snowy white icing with a blue pond and miniature penguins and the inside was colored pink to designate a girl. The zoo has decided to name the chick Harper.
Heidorn said it was the first gender-reveal event that the zoo has done.
"We thought it was cute," she said.
The reason it took so long to determine Harper's gender is because it can only be determined with African penguins via a blood test, and the chicks have to reach a certain age before they can have blood drawn. Harper's blood was drawn about 10 days ago.
Sagert said that it was still too cold for the penguin chick to go outside but patrons can expect to see her this summer. Heidorn said that African penguins require temperatures to remain above 55 degrees, even at night.
By summer "she'll be grey and fluffy," said Heidorn.
Harper's father is named Linus and her mother is Robben; they are the zoo's only breeding pair. The couple bred the last pair of chicks born at the zoo in 2016. Harper brings the zoo's penguin colony population to 13 birds.
Heidorn said that Harper has been added to the Survival Species Plan, which pairs endangered animals in accredited zoos for mating in order to preserve genetic diversity within the species. Her brother and sister were also added to the list when they were born.
At this point, Heidorn said, they don't know if Harper could be selected to go elsewhere or if another zoo would send a penguin to Racine to mate with her.
"It (mating notification) could come six months from now or two years from now, or they could send an animal," to Racine, Heidorn said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.