RACINE — Irene Mangum turns to her friend Anne Swanson and says “we made it” with a disbelieving smile on her face Tuesday.
They had just finished playing two songs on the harmonica, “Silent Night” and “O Christmas Tree,” a highlight in the midst of tiring 18-week journey.
Mangum, 50, and Swanson, 68, are part of a rehabilitation class at Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St., that helps people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other pulmonary/respiratory diseases.
For the past five years, harmonica lessons have been incorporated into the class, and a recital has been held each of the past two Decembers. The Second Annual Holiday Harmonica Recital occurred Tuesday afternoon in All Saints’ lower level.
Why the harmonica?
Playing the harmonica “is a great exercise for your lungs,” said Elizabeth Olson, the respiratory therapist who teaches the class. “It exercises those lung muscles deep down.”
Mangum has COPD. She said she was hospitalized in July with shortness of breath and chest pains, both of which led to her diagnosis. Mangum’s doctor suggested that she should attend the class, even though she was skeptical at first.
“My lifestyle changed. There’s a lot of things I used to be able to do that I can’t do, but I’ve learned I can do other things,” Mangum said. “I’m motivated to exercise. I actually love walking now.”
“(Playing the) harmonica has been a fun way to expand lung capacity, and you don’t even know you’re doing it,” added Swanson, who also has a pulmonary disease.
In addition to the music lessons, rehabilitation class participants are taught more about their diseases and how best to treat them, such as how to handle an anxiety attack, what exercises will best strengthen their lungs and sharing nutrition tips.
“It sets your lifestyle with exercising and knowing the do’s and don’ts of living with COPD,” Mangum explained.
“What we hope to see is participants becoming more comfortable with getting activity, going out with friends, stuff like that,” Olson said. “A lot of times people stay home because of that shortness of breath … we want to improve that quality of life.”
The class, which includes up to about 16 people at a time, has rolling enrollment, so that new people can join in with those who have already been in rehabilitation for two months.
“They’re all in different stages of the program,” Victoria Schmidt, an Ascension public relations specialist, said of the group that performed Tuesday.
Deep breaths
Unlike Mangum, Swanson asked to join the program after hearing about it from a friend.
“I purposely asked to be sent to the department,” she said. “I was very eager to be part of this program, because it’s so well-run.”
Mariana Giacinti has already gone through the 18-week program, but she returned Tuesday to watch the concert, a sign of appreciation for the impact it made on her life earlier this year.
A few years ago, Giancinti’s doctor instructed her to join the program, but she decided against it. Later on, a second doctor made sure she enrolled.
“My endurance is so much better,” Giacinti said as she walked out of the hospital Tuesday.
Giacinti said that her insurance covered the entire cost of the program. She didn’t have to pay a cent.
“It’s so positive here,” Giacinti said while chatting with a receptionist as she left the hospital Tuesday. “I cannot complain.”
