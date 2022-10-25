 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Video: Burlington residents discuss both sides of the Echo Lake debate in side-by-side videos

As city officials in Burlington debate the future of troubled Echo Lake, these two videos present how residents feel about the question of whether to salvage the lake or remove it. A citywide referendum related to the issue is scheduled Nov. 8, after which officials will make their decision.

Watch now: As the city debates the future of Echo Lake, Burlington residents explain why they want to save the manmade lake

Watch now: As the city debates the future of Echo Lake, Burlington residents explain why they want to remove the manmade lake
