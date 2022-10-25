As city officials in Burlington debate the future of troubled Echo Lake, these two videos present how residents feel about the question of whether to salvage the lake or remove it. A citywide referendum related to the issue is scheduled Nov. 8, after which officials will make their decision.
Video: Burlington residents discuss both sides of the Echo Lake debate in side-by-side videos
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 5-year-old boy died after being hit by a car Tuesday night.
A Racine man was allegedly found with 466.6 grams of marijuana in a vehicle. He faces a felony charge.
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of hitting a child in the face with a belt and an electrical cord.
The vehicle was reported stolen at gunpoint out of Kenosha the day prior to the crash. The suspect, when being arrested after the crash, allegedly gave a fake name and started rapping.
RACINE — More than a year after a fire forced his Super Steak & Lemonade location in Racine to shut down, Taysir Mustafa is bringing his m…
Forty years after opening Fred's Burgers — the Burlington restaurant with the "world's best burger" — Fred Mabson is being remembered as a successful business owner who never stopped trying to improve his place. He died suddenly, at the age of 81, Oct. 10.
The RPD released a mugshot of Crishawn Clemons, 28, of the 1900 block of Green Street, on Thursday, identifying him as a suspect in the March 13 fatal shooting of 14-year-old Eugene "JR" Henderson.
Pickleball courts open at Pritchard Park, dedicated to Zane Navratil, the world's No. 1 player and a Racine native
Racine County held a grand opening ceremony for new pickleball courts at Pritchard Park, 2800 Ohio St., Racine, on Wednesday. The event included a grand opening dedication followed by a ceremonial first serve by No. 1-ranked pickleball player in the world Zane Navratil’s mother, Dimple Navratil, and a ceremonial return by County Executive Jonathan Delagrave.
Park High among at least a dozen schools subject to untrue active shooter reports in Wisconsin Thursday morning
Park High School in Racine and Bradford High School in Kenosha are two of at least a half-dozen southeastern Wisconsin schools that went into lockdown amid threats of active shooters that are believed to be hoaxes Thursday.
Officers and the firefighter were initially not able to assist the Mount Pleasant resident inside as the car had potentially “hot” wires attached to it. Once the South Shore Fire Department determined that the scene was safe, the man was extracted from the vehicle.