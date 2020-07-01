Victoria's Secret no longer at Regency Mall, Applebee's is reopening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Regency Mall has lost another tenant.

Victoria’s Secret, the popular clothing and lingerie store, has vacated its location inside the mall. As of Wednesday, the storefront was empty and the Victoria’s Secret branding was removed.

John Mulherin, vice president of government relations for Hull Property Group, confirmed Wednesday that Victoria’s Secret will not be returning to the mall.

Georgia-based Hull Property Group owns Regency Mall.

There are 909 Victoria’s Secret stores and 144 Pink stores in the U.S. Its parent company, L Brands, announced in May that 235 U.S. Victoria’s Secret and three Pink stores will be closing due to a loss in revenue from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Unfortunately for us, Racine is one of those stores,” Mulherin said. “This is more of a corporate issue rather than a Racine issue.”

“COVID has caused new realities with retail and you’re going to see some of those closures,” Mulherin said. Hull Property Group is going to prepare the space for a new tenant, but there are no interested candidates yet.

Bath and Body Works inside the mall and Applebee’s, just outside the mall, were both still not open as of Wednesday.