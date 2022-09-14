 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Victim says 'I could be dead' after alleged underage drunk driver causes crash upon leaving bar

Doobie's

Doobie’s Beer Joint, 3701 Durand Ave., is located in Elmwood Plaza.

 Alex Rodriguez

RACINE — The city's Public Safety & Licensing Committee will take up the issue of an alleged drunk driver who left Doobie’s Beer Joint, 3701 Durand Ave., and allegedly caused a three-car crash with serious injuries.

Eric Ellis was injured in the collision. He spoke at Monday’s meeting and said he wanted to see Doobie’s Beer Joint get more than a slap on the wrist, “Because I could be dead,” he said of the very serious crash.

Kevin Dubiak, who owns Doobie’s, advised the public to wait and hear both sides because there’s more to this story.

On Monday, the committee discussed the Racine Police Department report covering the accident and then issued a formal expression of concern, which will be discussed at the next committee meeting on Sept. 26 with representatives from Doobie’s.

Doobie's Beer Joint has not been before the PS&L since 2019.

Head-on crash

The RPD was dispatched to an area near the intersection of Durand Avenue and Kentucky Street on July 19 at about 9:30 p.m. on the report of a three-vehicle crash.

The allegations are Dustin C. Nelson, 20, left the Doobie’s parking lot driving the wrong way on Durand Avenue (Highway 11), causing a head-on collision with Ellis's vehicle.

A third vehicle, unable to avoid the crash, also struck Ellis's vehicle. That driver was reportedly not injured. Two other vehicles were able to swerve out of the way.

Nelson and the 29-year-old passenger were seriously injured in the crash and had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Racine Fire Department.

According to a statement released by the RPD, Nelson remained unconscious throughout the extrication and was later flighted to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

Ellis said he had been out of town that day and was gradually driving home when a vehicle with no headlights crashed into him head-on.

“Come to find out later on it was a 20-year-old, and he had been drinking at Doobie’s,” Ellis added. “I feel that Doobie’s should be liable for anything that happened to me, that has happened to me, and are responsible for that accident that happened upon serving a minor in the establishment."

Doobie's owner: He didn't get drunk at bar

Dubiak said if the defendant was hammered, he got hammered somewhere else, and not at Doobie’s Beer Joint, because people do not get stumbling drunk on a couple of swallows of a drink.

Kevin Dubiak headshot

Dubiak

“Wherever he was before he came to my establishment, that’s where he got drunk,” Dubiak said.

He intends to appear Sept. 26 before the committee with witnesses.

Nelson was carded by the bartender on the evening in question, Dubiak said, but he asked to stay until his friends finished their drinks and was not served any alcohol. Instead, he helped himself to the drinks of his friends when the bartender was not looking. 

Nelson and the friend left the bar at one point for 15 minutes and then came back. Nelson could be seen stumbling around inside the bar, Dubiak said

In the parking lot, two regulars of the bar attempted to intervene and prevent Nelson from driving because he was so unsteady on his feet. They offered to pay for an Uber for him, anywhere he wanted to go, according to Dubiak. They also threatened to contact the police if he drove off saying, "You’re going to kill someone."

Nelson’s female friend allegedly said she would drive. However, once the couple left the immediate area, Nelson allegedly got behind the wheel, slammed on the accelerator out of the parking lot and into oncoming traffic with his headlights off.

Charges

According to information provided by the RPD report, the bartender, bar operator and the female friend who allegedly gave Nelson the drinks were all cited.

Nelson has been charged with second-degree reckless injury and reckless driving causing great bodily harm, both felonies, as well as causing injury while operating a motor vehicle under the influence, a misdemeanor.

A status hearing was set in the case for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 12. As of Wednesday, the State Public Defender's Office was not yet able to appoint an attorney to defend Nelson, online court records indicate. Nelson was released on a $10,000 signature bond Aug. 24.

Reporter

Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020. Dee graduated with an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, specializing in the intersection of history and journalism.

