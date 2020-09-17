 Skip to main content
Victim identified in Saturday car crash in Raymond
Raymond

RAYMOND — The Racine County Medical Examiner's office has released the identity of the man killed in a one-vehicle early Saturday morning crash in Raymond.

County Medical Examiner Michael Payne identified the victim as Michael Theys, 59, of Raymond. Payne said the cause of death was identified as “blunt force injuries” sustained in the crash.

According to a Racine County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies responded at 5:02 a.m. Saturday to the 1200 block of 60th Street after a paper carrier reported observing an SUV off the roadway and up against a tree.

Upon arrival at the crash scene, deputies located Theys, the vehicle’s sole occupant, deceased. The vehicle appeared to have been southbound on 60th Street when it crossed the center line, left the roadway, and struck a tree, the Sheriff's Office reported, adding that failure to wear a seatbelt and speed appeared to have been factors in the crash.

Integrity Funeral Services in Rochester is handling arrangements.

