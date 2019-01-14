SOMERS — Authorities have named the victim and the driver involved in Saturday's vehicle versus pedestrian fatal crash in Somers.
The victim has been identified as 51-year-old Jeffrey D. Etlicher. The driver is Samantha M. Marabito, 31, from Kenosha.
Police say the investigation is ongoing, but no charges had been filed as of Monday.
Fatal crash
According to a statement from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, investigators believe that Etlicher was walking north in the northbound lane of Highway H (88th Avenue), when he was struck by a two-door Chrysler 200 that was also headed north.
There are no streetlights in the area, which is located near the Kenosha Airport, and the man was wearing dark clothing.
When deputies arrived on scene just before 3 a.m. Saturday, they found Etlicher, who was in the east ditch, had suffered severe injuries. Somers rescue personnel determined that the man was deceased.
The two women in the Chrysler were uninjured. Marabito and her passenger, both of Kenosha, are cooperating with the investigation, sheriff’s officials said.