SOMERS — Authorities have named the victim and the driver involved in Saturday's early morning fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash on a rural Somers highway.
The victim has been identified as 51-year-old Jeffrey D. Etlicher of Union Grove. The driver is Samantha M. Marabito, 31, of Kenosha.
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the investigation into the crash is ongoing, but no charges had been filed as of Monday.
Fatal crash
According to the Sheriff’s Department, investigators believe that Etlicher was walking north in the northbound lane of Highway H (88th Avenue), when he was struck by a two-door Chrysler 200 that was also heading north.
There are no streetlights in the area, which is located near the Kenosha Airport, and the man was wearing dark clothing.
When deputies arrived on scene just before 3 a.m. Saturday, they found Etlicher, who was in the east ditch, had suffered severe injuries. Somers rescue personnel determined that the man was deceased.
Marabito and her passenger, both of Kenosha, were uninjured in the crash and are cooperating with the investigation, sheriff’s officials said.