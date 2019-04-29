RACINE — The Veterans Treatment Court of the 2nd Judicial District is looking for volunteer mentors to help fellow veterans who are completing the court program.
Volunteer mentors use their time and energy to help veterans with peer support and assist with finding resources such as housing, employment, job training, education, transportation, Veterans Administration benefits, discharge status and other county, state and federal benefits.
The Veterans Treatment Court, held at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, Branch 8, is a specialty court designed to expedite movement through the criminal justice system, improve access to veteran services, improve the health and well-being of participants and re-establish participants as productive members of the community.
“There is no bond as strong as the one that exists among those who have fought for and served their country,” stated Zachary Zdroik, Racine County veterans service officer. “Volunteer veteran mentors come to the aid of their fellow veterans who are bettering themselves through the Veterans Treatment Court.”
The duties, responsibilities and criteria of a volunteer mentor are:
- Must be a veteran of the U.S. military;
- Adhere to the 2nd Judicial District Veterans Court Program policies and procedures;
- Be familiar with Veterans Affairs and community resources;
- Serve as an advocate and role model for a veteran in the Veterans Court Program;
- Attend training and court sessions as needed;
- Interact respectfully and professionally with veterans and staff; and
- Agree to a 12-month commitment as a mentor.
For more information on volunteering as a mentor, contact Zachary Zdroik at Zachary.Zdroik@racinecounty.com or call 262-638-6702.
