Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, nonprofit that runs Racine's tiny home village, seeking new executive director

RACINE — Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, the nonprofit that runs the village of tiny homes for veterans at risk of homelessness on Yout Street, is seeking a new executive director after its current one resigned half a year after starting.
Bradley Behling, an Air Force veteran, was hired as the organization’s new executive director, effective March 1. Less than six months later, he resigned due to health issues related to stress.
“I just needed to facilitate a change for my own well-being,” Behling said. “It was a mutual parting of the ways and I think everything’s going to be good and better for (VOW).”
He said he thinks the outreach is better from his time spent there because there were a lot of things he “cleaned up.”
“I hope that in the future that they’re able able to succeed,” he said. “At the end of the day, I just wasn’t cut out for it. I wasn’t in line with what the board wanted.”
Marching on
Jim Brzezinski, VOW secretary and member of the VOW Board of Directors, said Behling gave plenty of notice before heading out the door. His official last day was Aug. 23.
“It was unfortunate but we’re just rolling forward,” Brzezinski said of the resignation. “It’s such an important organization; we’re going to roll with the punches and do what needs to be done.”
The VOW Board of Directors has hired a professional staffing company to aid in the process and has already conducted one interview in the search for a new executive director. The organization is not rushing to fill the position.
Current staff and the board are filling in, in Behling’s absence.
“We want to identify people across state or nationwide that may have the skill set we’re looking for,” Brzezinski said.
Brzezinski said there’s not one particular skill that the board is seeking in a candidate, but the board does want someone who’s going to put veterans first and someone who understands what the veterans may have gone through.
“That’s the whole reason we’re here,” he said. “It’s about getting them (veterans) from point A to point B.”
Hopefully within 60 days the board will have someone hired in Behling’s former seat, Brzezinski said.
Behling said he will make any effort needed to smooth the transition.
“Organizations are having to deal with things they never had to before,” Brzezinski said.
Brzezinski emphasized the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic is bringing to organizations and said VOW is no exception. He outlined the increased numbers of veterans and their families coming to the VOW food market, the organization’s version of a food pantry.