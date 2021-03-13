Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin appoints new executive director, associate executive director

Behling also said he will use his background in military to relate to veterans involved with VOW — bringing him “some more buy-in and credentials with the veterans.”

“I know what their experience is,” Behling said. “In the military, if something is bothering you, you’re told to suck it up and press on. If you feel like you can’t just suck it up and press on, you assume something must be wrong with you. It’s hard for them and is an internal struggle — many of them don’t want to interact with people for a while.”

It takes a team

Candelaria is a Milwaukee native and has been working in fundraising and non-profits for about 25 years. He said he has helped raise a combined $15 million throughout those years for various causes.

He said he’s looking forward to working in Racine and implementing what the organization wants to see happen; the organization’s mission is what interested him.

“We want to make sure homeless veterans have a place to go,” Candelaria said. “I’m going to look at this as a true health and wellness initiative. Veterans need emotional, financial, mental, physical and spiritual support and education. If any of those are compromised, it’s so difficult to move forward.”