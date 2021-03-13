Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin appoints new executive director, associate executive director

RACINE — Bradley Behling, an Air Force veteran, has been working alongside active military and veterans for the majority of his life. Up until the beginning of this month, he was the veterans support services manager at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, where he made sure veterans were receiving all possible educational benefits, state and federal benefits. But he wanted to do more to help them.
Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, 1624 Yout St., has hired Behling as the organization’s new executive director. Ramon Candelaria has also been named director of operations and associate executive director. Both started their new roles March 1.
“I am eager to help where I can operationally, program-wise and fiscally,” Behling said. “I’m here to ensure that the dream keeps running.”
“We’re going to do our due diligence to make it happen,” Candelaria said.
Plans of expansion
Behling served 25 years in the U.S. Air Force, worked with Racine County as county veterans service officer and then at UW-Parkside.
A Kenosha native, he’s spent his life living in the area — except for when he was in the Air Force.
“I’m glad to be back home working in a veterans-focused environment,” he said.
His goal is to stay involved with the veterans’ community “until I don’t want to work anymore,” he said with a smile. But retirement isn’t soon: He plans to retire within the next 5-10 years.
He’s also looking forward to bringing the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin to Milwaukee. A new facility is planned for Alderwoman Chantia Lewis’ Ninth District, which includes the Brynwood and Menomonee River Hills East neighborhoods.
The facility is to be comprised of 43 tiny homes. The project is estimated to cost $3 million, and the organization is currently trying to secure funds to purchase the land, Candelaria said.
“Ramon is key. We plan to use his nonprofit background; he’s instrumental in moving us forward,” Behling said.
VOW also is hoping to expand to Green Bay and Madison, Behling said.
“We’re looking at potentially viable options to grow our brand,” Behling said. But the organization is not going to forget Racine: “Racine is where this started.”
While working with Racine County, Behling worked hand-in-hand with the former executive director, Jeff Gustin, who resigned in early February due to being “at odds with VOW’s Board of Directors over the direction and further expansion of the organization,” Gustin said in February. Behling said he hopes to use the knowledge that Gustin gave him as a solid foundation and then further expand it.
Behling also said he will use his background in military to relate to veterans involved with VOW — bringing him “some more buy-in and credentials with the veterans.”
“I know what their experience is,” Behling said. “In the military, if something is bothering you, you’re told to suck it up and press on. If you feel like you can’t just suck it up and press on, you assume something must be wrong with you. It’s hard for them and is an internal struggle — many of them don’t want to interact with people for a while.”
It takes a team
Candelaria is a Milwaukee native and has been working in fundraising and non-profits for about 25 years. He said he has helped raise a combined $15 million throughout those years for various causes.
He said he’s looking forward to working in Racine and implementing what the organization wants to see happen; the organization’s mission is what interested him.
“We want to make sure homeless veterans have a place to go,” Candelaria said. “I’m going to look at this as a true health and wellness initiative. Veterans need emotional, financial, mental, physical and spiritual support and education. If any of those are compromised, it’s so difficult to move forward.”
Candelaria said it takes a team, and the organization’s partners and board of directors have been working hard to develop ideas and get things moving. “This is our heart. If the heartbeat is strong, then we can expand,” Candelaria said.
Board Chairman Trevor Morgan helped in the hiring process for Behling and Candelaria. Morgan replaced Matthew Vachalik, co-founder and former chairman, after Vachalik resigned Feb. 26. Morgan had been the vice chairman and was officially appointed chairman on Tuesday.
Less than a week into his new position, Morgan’s already excited for the future.
“The future is very bright. We’re looking forward to being able to help more veterans and their family members. With Brad and Ramon, it’s a win-win for everyone,” Morgan said.
He highlighted both of their backgrounds, experience and knowledge, which he described as “amazing” and “highly ranked.”
Zachary Zdroik, county veterans service officer, said the leadership change has been a warm handoff. The organization is going to keep focusing on collaboration with partners and the community.
“VOW is built by the community,” Zdroik said. “It’s really exciting right now to be able to watch them (VOW staff) in action.”