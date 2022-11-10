Veterans honored at Gifford School Thursday

CALEDONIA — “We honor these veterans today, but they have earned and deserve our honor and respect everyday,” Susan Milder, Gifford School principal, said to an auditorium full of students and veterans Thursday afternoon.
A special presentation Thursday was put together by students at Gifford School in honor of Veterans Day.
In attendance were veterans from every branch of the U.S. military who had served in multiple wars and were related to students at the K-8 school, 8332 Northwestern Ave. The presentation was a brief history of Veterans Day, as well as a showcase of the different memorials the U.S. has for veterans of different wars, such as Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the Korean War Veterans Memorial, both in Washington D.C.
Also mentioned was Badger Honor Flight, a program that flies veterans from Wisconsin to visit memorials honoring them in the nation’s capital.
Raised just outside of McHenry, Illinois, Alex is the business reporter and staff photographer for The Journal Times. He considers himself a Clark Kent and Jimmy Olsen all-in-one. Alex is a graduate of SIUC in Carbondale, Illinois. Twitter: @arodatjt
Six months after voters cast their ballots in a Raymond School Board election, one of the campaign's hottest issues appears to have been decided belatedly in favor of defeated candidate Jillian Berman.
Henry Kral, center, waves as he is cheered by students from Gifford School,8332 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia, after a Veterans Day presentation in the schools auditorium. The presentation, attended by Kral and other veterans, recalled some of the wars the U.S. has been in as well as the memorials set up to honor the veterans who served. Kral served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, from 1942 to 1945.
Mark Sorensen, an Army veteran who served from 1981 to 1993, reads letters written to him by students of Gifford School while seated next to his grandson, Jordan Reidenbach, Thursday during a Veterans Day event at Gifford School.