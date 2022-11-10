 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Veterans honored at Gifford School Thursday

  • 0
Path of honor

Henry Kral, center, waves as he is cheered by students from Gifford School, 8332 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia, after a Veterans Day presentation in the schools auditorium. The presentation, attended by Kral and other veterans, recalled some of the wars the U.S. has been in as well as the memorials set up to honor the veterans who served. Kral served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, from 1942 to 1945.

 Alex Rodriguez

CALEDONIA — “We honor these veterans today, but they have earned and deserve our honor and respect everyday,” Susan Milder, Gifford School principal, said to an auditorium full of students and veterans Thursday afternoon.

A special presentation Thursday was put together by students at Gifford School in honor of Veterans Day.

Taps

Sixth grader Ian Gardiner performs "Taps," a military bugle call, with a trumpet in front of students and veterans in the Gifford School auditorium Thursday, the day before Veterans Day.
Letters to vets

Mark Sorensen, an Army veteran who served from 1981 to 1993, reads letters written to him by students of Gifford School while seated next to his grandson, Jordan Reidenbach, Thursday during a Veterans Day event at Gifford School.

In attendance were veterans from every branch of the U.S. military who had served in multiple wars and were related to students at the K-8 school, 8332 Northwestern Ave. The presentation was a brief history of Veterans Day, as well as a showcase of the different memorials the U.S. has for veterans of different wars, such as Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the Korean War Veterans Memorial, both in Washington D.C.

Also mentioned was Badger Honor Flight, a program that flies veterans from Wisconsin to visit memorials honoring them in the nation’s capital.

People are also reading…

Veterans were also given letters written by students and were honored upon exiting the event with cheers from the students.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Raised just outside of McHenry, Illinois, Alex is the business reporter and staff photographer for The Journal Times. He considers himself a Clark Kent and Jimmy Olsen all-in-one. Alex is a graduate of SIUC in Carbondale, Illinois. Twitter: @arodatjt

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine County medical examiner steps down

Racine County medical examiner steps down

Racine County's medical examiner, Michael Payne, has vacated his position after nearly 10 years on the job. County officials are providing few details about what happened.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'Worthy of being looked at': Biden on Elon Musk's foreign relationships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News