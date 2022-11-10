Veterans honored at Gifford School Thursday

CALEDONIA — “We honor these veterans today, but they have earned and deserve our honor and respect everyday,” Susan Milder, Gifford School principal, said to an auditorium full of students and veterans Thursday afternoon.

A special presentation Thursday was put together by students at Gifford School in honor of Veterans Day.

In attendance were veterans from every branch of the U.S. military who had served in multiple wars and were related to students at the K-8 school, 8332 Northwestern Ave. The presentation was a brief history of Veterans Day, as well as a showcase of the different memorials the U.S. has for veterans of different wars, such as Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the Korean War Veterans Memorial, both in Washington D.C.

Also mentioned was Badger Honor Flight, a program that flies veterans from Wisconsin to visit memorials honoring them in the nation’s capital.

Veterans were also given letters written by students and were honored upon exiting the event with cheers from the students.