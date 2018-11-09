GOVERNMENT BUILDINGS: Most offices open on Monday, Nov. 12.
BANKS: Most banks closed on Monday, Nov. 12. Check with your financial institute for hours.
BUS: The RYDE System will run as scheduled on Monday, Nov. 12.
MAIL: No delivery on Monday, Nov. 12. Post offices will be closed.
GARBAGE PICKUP: Garbage/recycling pickup will take place as regularly scheduled in Burlington, Caledonia, Mount Pleasant, Waterford, Wind Point and Racine.
THE JOURNAL TIMES: Office open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 12. For a missed paper, call 262-634-3322 between 6:30 and 10:30 a.m.
