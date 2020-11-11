Veterans Day during a pandemic: A drive-thru tribute for those who served

Barkei, nonetheless, greeted the crowd and urged them to remember the sacrifices that men and women make when joining the armed forces and marching off to war.

“With Veterans Day,” he said, “we keep the pledge that our nation’s veterans will never be forgotten.”

Veterans from different eras, including World War II, addressed the crowd, some paying tribute to local heroes who never came home. Post 2823 itself was honored, too, for marking its own 75th anniversary this year.

Among those paying tribute to Post 2823 were state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Burlington, and state VFW commander Jason Johns.

Vos pointed to former post commanders whose names and images are displayed near the entrance at Veterans Terrace.

“Those are the very people who are the bedrock of our community,” he said.

Spectator Marcia Fitzpatrick of Kansasville turned out for the ceremony to honor her military veteran sister, joined by her sister’s three children. Fitzpatrick said veterans of all eras deserve respect, no matter how many years have passed since they were active.