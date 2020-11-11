Veterans Day during a pandemic: A drive-thru tribute for those who served

BURLINGTON — Veterans Day might not look the same during a public health crisis, but the celebration Wednesday in Burlington showed veterans a holiday with a new twist.
Veterans who could not attend a public ceremony because of coronavirus concerns instead got a drive-thru tribute in which they could stay in their cars and still feel honored.
Military members joined the Racine County Veterans Services Department to greet passing veterans in vehicles, handing each a special gift package outside the public venue Veterans Terrace.
The drive-thru tribute followed a traditional holiday commemoration that attracted about 50 people inside Veterans Terrace.
Glenn Lois, a Vietnam War veteran, was all smiles as he received his gift package and some words of support while moving through the unconventional drive-thru event.
Lois said he would normally attend the indoor Veterans Day ceremony. But he decided to stay away in an effort to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.
“It ain’t like it used to be,” he said, sitting in the passenger seat alongside friend and fellow veteran Rick Zwiebel.
Lois, however, was grateful for the drive-thru tribute. He added: “It’s nice to do something like this.”
Racine County Veterans Services Officer Zachary Zdroik said he recognized that the coronavirus outbreak would make it difficult for many veterans to attend traditional holiday observances.
So Zdroik and some active military volunteers assembled the gift packages and greeted veterans in passing cars in the parking lot outside Veterans Terrace. The packages included military-style blankets, water bottles and other tokens of appreciation.
Keeping the pledge
Support Local Journalism
With about 12,500 veterans living in Racine County, Zdroik said he did not want them to feel like the COVID-19 public health crisis was spoiling their big day.
“We’re still here for them,” he said. “That’s the biggest thing.”
Inside Veterans Terrace earlier, members of Burlington’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2823 conducted a traditional holiday ceremony featuring area veterans and visiting dignitaries.
Dave Barkei, commander of Post 2823, said attendance probably would be down somewhat, because so many people are avoiding crowds to keep from spreading COVID-19.
Barkei, nonetheless, greeted the crowd and urged them to remember the sacrifices that men and women make when joining the armed forces and marching off to war.
“With Veterans Day,” he said, “we keep the pledge that our nation’s veterans will never be forgotten.”
Veterans from different eras, including World War II, addressed the crowd, some paying tribute to local heroes who never came home. Post 2823 itself was honored, too, for marking its own 75th anniversary this year.
Among those paying tribute to Post 2823 were state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Burlington, and state VFW commander Jason Johns.
Vos pointed to former post commanders whose names and images are displayed near the entrance at Veterans Terrace.
“Those are the very people who are the bedrock of our community,” he said.
Spectator Marcia Fitzpatrick of Kansasville turned out for the ceremony to honor her military veteran sister, joined by her sister’s three children. Fitzpatrick said veterans of all eras deserve respect, no matter how many years have passed since they were active.
“It’s about celebrating those who have served,” she said, “so I can have the freedoms I do.”
