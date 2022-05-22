Veteran-owned, Wind Point-founded BBQ brand to be featured on QVC Wednesday

In January 2020, Greg Fischer, a Marine veteran living in Wind Point, had a corporate job at a financial services company.

Less than 30 months later, he’d quit that job, started his own barbecue business (and gathered more than 10,000 followers on social media through it) and is primed for more growth as he’s about to be featured on TV nationwide.

Fischer founded Burn Pit BBQ in August 2020 out of his Wind Point home.

Burn Pit makes all-natural seasonings, rubs and sauces for grilling and cooking meats. It also sells grill master-themed apparel. The names of Burn Pit’s products are references to military lingo, such as Fire in the Hole, Pogey Bait (a term for sweets or candy given to soldiers) and Ground Pounder (slang for infantry soldiers). Burn Pit also now offers hot sauces. All of its sauces, rubs and seasonings are made without any cholesterol, MSG or corn syrup.

Burn Pit BBQ has been selected for Qurate Retail Group’s Small Business Spotlight, an initiative now in its third year to strengthen diverse small businesses through increased exposure and other pro bono in-kind services.

Qurate Retail Group — which includes QVC, HSN (Home Shopping Network), Zulily.com and several other brands — is using its production resources, television broadcasts and digital platforms to help Burn Pit BBQ share its story with millions of consumers nationwide. Burn Pit BBQ’s story began appearing on QVC’s and HSN’s websites and social pages in May 2022, and the company will be highlighted on air at noon and 6 p.m. May 25 on QVC, and at 1:55 p.m. and 7:55 p.m. on HSN.

In addition, Burn Pit BBQ will debut its products through online retailer Zulily for the first time.

May 2022’s featured event on Zulily.com is National Military Appreciation Month. Fischer served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2002-2006.

“We are very excited to be chosen for this opportunity,” Fischer said in a statement. “This spotlight will help share our Burn Pit BBQ brand and our original sauces, rubs, and seasonings with at-home grill masters across the country.”

Burn Pit BBQ can also tap Qurate Retail Group team members for advice on a business issue through a virtual mentoring initiative.

“Our 2022 Small Business Spotlight shares the extraordinary stories of diverse entrepreneurs as they inspire and support their customers and communities,” Suzanne Quigley, director of global corporate responsibility at Qurate Retail Group, stated. “We’re proud to be part of their success by introducing these small businesses to our national audiences across our retail platforms.”

