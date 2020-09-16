Veteran of the Year Award applicants sought

RACINE COUNTY — U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., has announced that applications are now open for the 2020 Veteran of the Year Award. This award honors local veterans for their service to country and contributions in their community.
Applications are due Oct. 9. Applications can be submitted through Steil’s website at steil.house.gov/2020-veteran-year-award-nomination.
“Southeast Wisconsin is home to 45,000 veterans. These men and women are unsung heroes and make a positive impact in our communities,” said Steil. “I look forward to honoring our American heroes’ service and commitment to the veteran community, Southeast Wisconsin and country.”
Last year’s Veteran of the Year Award recipient was Dick Vallin of Racine, a retired U.S. Navy commander.
Below is the criteria for the Veteran of the Year Award:
- Must be a veteran of one of the five armed forces of the United States, a reserve or National Guard member, or United States Merchant Marines.
- Nominated veterans must live within the 1st Congressional District, which encompasses Kenosha, Racine , Walworth and portions of Rock, Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties.
- Must be able to supply a DD-214 form.
The recipient of the Veteran of the Year Award will be selected by the 1st Congressional District’s Veteran Advisory Board based on:
- Service: Demonstrate a commitment to service in the community. This could be through advocacy, community projects, an act of heroism or other actions.
- Excellence: Provide an example of how this veteran exudes a spirit of excellence.
- Dedication: Have a dedication to supporting their fellow veterans and building bridges between veterans and the greater Southeast Wisconsin community.
For questions or more information, contact Steil’s Janesville office at 608-752-4050.
