BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District is accepting applications from potential School Board members after longtime board member and treasurer Philip Ketterhagen resigned unexpectedly.
The School Board accepted Ketterhagen’s resignation, made via a one-sentence letter, on Dec. 17, according to board President Rosanne Hahn.
Ketterhagen did not include a reason for his resignation and Hahn said he did not indicate to her that he was thinking of resigning, prior to the board receiving the letter. Ketterhagen did not reply to a voice message requesting comment.
“I think everyone was surprised,” Hahn said.
Ketterhagen was one of four people who ran in the the spring 2018 election in which two board positions were in contention. He received the most votes of any candidate.
Ketterhagen previously spoke out against the district’s referendum, approved by voters in the November election, that allowed the district to borrow $43.65 million for construction of a new 6th through 8th grade middle school, as well as to fund maintenance, repairs and safety upgrades district-wide.
He believed that the district should budget funds for repairs instead of borrowing, and said he wasn’t against a referendum in general, but he was against this one.
Ketterhagen was formally censured by the board in 2012 for commenting during a meeting that “school personnel were like cattle and should be struck with a 2-by-4 so as to get their attention.” He later said he was obligated to speak his mind about lower-than-desired state test scores, and said he was using a metaphor, something he promised he wouldn’t do in the future.
Applicants sought
The BASD board is now looking for a new member to serve out the rest of Ketterhagen’s term, which ends in April 2020.
Applicants interested in serving on the board must provide their name, address and phone number to district Superintendent Peter Smet at the district office, 100 N. Kane St., by 4 p.m. Jan. 4. During the Jan. 7 School Board meeting, which starts of 6:30 p.m., each applicant will get three minutes to speak about themselves and why they deserve the position. Then, each board member will have the opportunity ask a question of the applicants. The board members will then vote by paper ballot. In the case of a tie, Hahn will make the deciding vote.
The top vote-getter is tentatively scheduled to be seated at the board’s Jan. 14 meeting.
