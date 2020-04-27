Veteran 20-year Journal Times account executive Kaste to retire May 1st

“Somehow that one-year sabbatical turned into a 31-year second career,” Kaste reflected. “I never went back.”

No stranger to the Fourth Estate, Kaste’s father was a veteran 25-year reporter for the Freeman, with Kaste fondly recalling “a lot of vivid memories” being around the periphery of the newspaper business in his youth, including a first job in the Freeman mail room.

“I kind of had newspapers in my blood,” he said. “Sales or advertising sales was not something I could have ever told you I was going to do, but I decided I would give it a stab and newspapers was a natural for me.”

Having placed his share of advertising while in restaurant management, Kaste came into his new advertising sales job with the Freeman from the unique vantage point of “the customer’s point of view.” Once in the job, Kaste found he relished the challenge of juggling 40-60 clients a week and the creative aspect of pitching custom-tailored advertising campaigns.

“I discovered I had a talent for it,” he said.