Vero given four months to open or risk losing liquor license

RACINE — The owners of Vero International Cuisine, which has been closed for repairs since October 2018, were told by the Public Safety and Licensing Committee that they have four months to either reopen or lose their liquor license.
The Downtown restaurant at 211 Sixth St. closed in early 2017 for a remodeling and expansion of the second floor.
The project was to create a new, 657-square-foot room at the south end of the second floor with a floor-to-ceiling glass dome.
That project was not completed but the restaurant reopened for a period of time before closing again in October 2018 to complete the project. Co-owner Tarplah Carver told the committee that they had been open for a while last summer and then re-closed to finish construction.
Carver estimated it would take four to six months to reopen.
The renewal question
The Public Safety and Licensing Committee called Carver in via teleconference for a hearing on Vero’s application to renew its liquor license. The city can only issue a limited number of licenses, and currently has businesses on a waiting list for when a license becomes available.
Several businesses that had applied for renewal but were not operating were called in to Tuesday’s meeting if they had not been operating for a period of time.
Alderman Jeffrey Peterson of the 6th District asked Carver if there was any way he could cut that down to four. Carver said they are, “doing everything we can to expedite the process.”
“We’re trying to open the business correctly. There’s a lot of moving parts. We have to re-staff as well, have to find new management,” Carver said. “It would be possible but it would be a squeeze.”
Alderman Carrie Glenn of the 10th District said the committee should deny the renewal application.
“We have too many people sitting on their licenses,” Glenn said. “We have three people waiting on a liquor license. From what the owner just said, it’s been almost a year (since he closed). When he’s ready to open the business and everything, it’s time for him to apply for his license.”
If denied a license renewal, Carver could apply for a reserve license, which would allow them to serve beer and wine but not liquor. Carver said he planned, for the reopening, to market their high-end cocktails.
Alderman Jeff Coe, who chairs the committee was more sympathetic. Vero has been in its current location since 2012 and had to do a full re-construction before opening. Alderman Jeffrey Peterson said he was also sympathetic — Carver said he had invested over $100,000, almost $200,000 in the project — but wanted to set a deadline of four months.
The committee voted 3-2 to approve the renewal with a caveat that they would revisit with Vero in four months. Coe, Peterson and Maurice Horton voted in favor; Glenn and Alderman Melissa Lemke were opposed.
“Mr. Carver, we expect to see this done or else the next time you come back here you won’t have a license,” said Coe.
501 Sixth St. license denied
The committee decided to deny the license renewal application for 501 Sixth Street, filed by Tesa Santoro-Schulte, co-owner of Blue Bear Bakery. The license was granted two years ago but the site, doing business as Lokal, has never opened.
Santoro-Schulte did not appear before the committee on Tuesday and the city clerk’s office reported that she had not made contact regarding the hearing. The committee voted to recommend the renewal be denied.
