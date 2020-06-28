Vero given four months to open or risk losing liquor license

Alderman Jeffrey Peterson of the 6th District asked Carver if there was any way he could cut that down to four. Carver said they are, “doing everything we can to expedite the process.”

“We’re trying to open the business correctly. There’s a lot of moving parts. We have to re-staff as well, have to find new management,” Carver said. “It would be possible but it would be a squeeze.”

Alderman Carrie Glenn of the 10th District said the committee should deny the renewal application.

“We have too many people sitting on their licenses,” Glenn said. “We have three people waiting on a liquor license. From what the owner just said, it’s been almost a year (since he closed). When he’s ready to open the business and everything, it’s time for him to apply for his license.”

If denied a license renewal, Carver could apply for a reserve license, which would allow them to serve beer and wine but not liquor. Carver said he planned, for the reopening, to market their high-end cocktails.