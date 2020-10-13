Verlo Mattress hosting dog photo contest

Verlo Mattress staffers are aiming to counter fatigue from what otherwise may be a “ruff” October for some during the coronavirus pandemic.
Declaring this month “Dogtoberfest,” Verlo is partnering with the Wisconsin Humane Society and offering pet owners the chance to win a custom-made bed for themselves and one for their pooch as part of a new showroom opening. The Milwaukee-based bedding company will match all donations up to $2,500 from customers donating to the Humane Society by rounding up their purchase.
Dog owners are invited to submit a photo of their pet in costume on the Verlo Greenfield store Facebook page before Nov. 3. The Humane Society will help determine the winning photo.
The winning pet owner will receive a free v3 queen mattress and box spring as well as a custom pet bed. The “Dogtoberfest” celebration marks the opening of Verlo’s new showroom in Racine next to Ulta Beauty in the Village Center Station Shopping Center, 5630 Washington Ave.
Grand opening specials at the new store also will be available at Verlo’s corporate-owned stores in Grafton, Greenfield and Wauwatosa through Nov. 3. Verlo had planned to make the move from its previous location at 2510 S. Green Bay Road in April but paused those plans as part of the state’s Safer at Home order. No staffing changes were made with the move.
“We’ve been in Racine since 1994 and are glad that we can stay as close to where Verlo has been for the past 26 years,” said Dirk Stallmann, president of Verlo. “Our new location offers better access and parking for customers and improved visibility along busy Highway 20 and the intersection of Green Bay Road.”
Sales since the store’s soft opening are ahead of expectations, Stallmann said, so Verlo is expanding the grand opening sale to its other corporate-owned stores in the Milwaukee area.
The grand opening sale includes a free box spring and free delivery with the purchase of any v3 or higher mattress or upgrade to an adjustable base with a credit for the cost of a box spring. Participating Verlo showrooms also will offer 20% off on all pillows and sheets. Customers at the Racine store also will receive two free pillows with their purchase of a v3 or higher mattress set.
