Verlo Mattress hosting dog photo contest

Verlo Mattress staffers are aiming to counter fatigue from what otherwise may be a “ruff” October for some during the coronavirus pandemic.

Declaring this month “Dogtoberfest,” Verlo is partnering with the Wisconsin Humane Society and offering pet owners the chance to win a custom-made bed for themselves and one for their pooch as part of a new showroom opening. The Milwaukee-based bedding company will match all donations up to $2,500 from customers donating to the Humane Society by rounding up their purchase.

Dog owners are invited to submit a photo of their pet in costume on the Verlo Greenfield store Facebook page before Nov. 3. The Humane Society will help determine the winning photo.

The winning pet owner will receive a free v3 queen mattress and box spring as well as a custom pet bed. The “Dogtoberfest” celebration marks the opening of Verlo’s new showroom in Racine next to Ulta Beauty in the Village Center Station Shopping Center, 5630 Washington Ave.

