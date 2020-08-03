Verizon planning to erect 160-foot tower in northern Racine County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — Verizon Wireless plans to build a new 160-foot tower just south of Seven Mile Road.

One of Verizon’s current structures needs to be decommissioned. This new tower, to be built next to a farm field at 7706 W. River Road, would maintain practically the same level of cell reception in the area, since it’s only a couple hundred feet away from the already existed one being decommissioned.

According to the proposal, We Energies/American Transmission Company said that Verizon’s current array on an already existing “power tower” needs to be removed due to new Federal Energy Regulation Commission standards that call for “power companies to safeguard their transmission assets from exposure to usage to others.”

The new tower would be built on the rear yard of a private property.

Caledonia Development Director Peter Wagner said that the village’s Engineering Department “had no concerns or issues” with the proposal. The “fall zone” for the tower does not include any structures on adjacent properties, according to the proposal.