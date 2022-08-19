Verbal dispute turns violent, 18-year-old stabbed by 34-year-old man on Lathrop Ave., police report

RACINE — An 18-year-old man was stabbed at least twice Thursday afternoon after a verbal dispute turned violent, the Racine Police Department has confirmed.
The RPD was dispatched at approximately 4:30 p.m. to the 2200 block of Lathrop Avenue on the report of a fight/stabbing.
According to Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, when officers arrived they observed a “chaotic scene” with an 18-year-old male who had been stabbed at least twice and several other people arguing and/or fighting.
The wounded teenager was transported first to an Ascension Wisconsin medical center and subsequently to Milwaukee.
There has been no update on his condition.
During the course of the investigation, officers learned the 18-year-old man was arguing with some other males. He left and then returned to continue the argument.
According to Wilcox, the argument escalated to a fight. While the 18-year-old was arguing with a 35-year-old man, another man stabbed him.
The victim tried to run away but was chased by the man with the knife and stabbed again.
The suspect was described as a 34-year-old man. He was arrested and booked into the Racine County Jail.
His name was not released because a criminal complaint has not been filed as of Friday afternoon.
Correction: The headline of this article originally misstated the age of the suspect. It is now correct.
