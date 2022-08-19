 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Verbal dispute turns violent, 18-year-old stabbed by 34-year-old man on Lathrop Ave., police report

  • 0

RACINE — An 18-year-old man was stabbed at least twice Thursday afternoon after a verbal dispute turned violent, the Racine Police Department has confirmed.

The RPD was dispatched at approximately 4:30 p.m. to the 2200 block of Lathrop Avenue on the report of a fight/stabbing.

According to Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, when officers arrived they observed a “chaotic scene” with an 18-year-old male who had been stabbed at least twice and several other people arguing and/or fighting.

The wounded teenager was transported first to an Ascension Wisconsin medical center and subsequently to Milwaukee.

There has been no update on his condition.

During the course of the investigation, officers learned the 18-year-old man was arguing with some other males. He left and then returned to continue the argument.

People are also reading…

According to Wilcox, the argument escalated to a fight. While the 18-year-old was arguing with a 35-year-old man, another man stabbed him.

The victim tried to run away but was chased by the man with the knife and stabbed again.

The suspect was described as a 34-year-old man. He was arrested and booked into the Racine County Jail.

His name was not released because a criminal complaint has not been filed as of Friday afternoon. 

Correction: The headline of this article originally misstated the age of the suspect. It is now correct.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020. Dee graduated with an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, specializing in the intersection of history and journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

South Korea's arms exports grow, thanks to Ukraine war

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News