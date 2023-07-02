Folks in Burlington gathered at Fischer Park on Saturday for a day of fun as part of Venetian Fest. The day began with the sixth annual kayak excursion, which saw about 170 vessels and more than 200 people cruising along Browns Lake. Other events included a ski show by the Browns Lake Auqaducks and a fireworks display.
