CALEDONIA — Michelle Wade has been part of the Great Lakes Farmers Market since it started nearly a decade ago.

She has seen young people grow into adults, formed connections with repeat customers and met many new shoppers. Wade, who works for Glas All Naturals, which sells cheese spreads, sauces and dips, appreciates the sense of community offered by the weekly event.

“Every day is a good day at the market,” Wade said.

The farmers market, which started in 2014, runs year-round every Sunday at Milaeger’s Garden Center, 4838 Douglas Ave. It is outdoors during warmer months and in the Milaeger’s greenhouse when the weather turns cold.

On a sunny Sunday afternoon, customers milled about, enjoying the warm weather, food, drinks and live music. There were about 30 vendors offering goods.

Wade enjoys the camaraderie among sellers, calling them “a big family.”

“I love the people here,” Wade said.

A variety of items were available at the market, including sauces of varying levels of hotness from The Alchemist’s Wife that Mac Cyr was selling. Cyr called it a “perfect day” for the outdoor market.

Mark Phillips and Nitzary Ortiz sampled sauces and purchased several bottles, saying they put sauce on nearly all of their food.

Ann Mayberry and Heidi Hanstein traveled from Chicago to shop for plants. They said they were pleasantly surprised to find the farmers market going on as well and purchased some items from Stamper Cheese Company.

Hemken Honey, a family business, has sold its wares at the farmers market for more than five years, including honeycomb cuts, bottles of honey and beeswax candles.

Scott Hemken was selling the goods. He also said the sense of community at the market is the best part and that the vendors call it “our market family.”

The farmers market has gone on for almost a decade and built a sense of community among vendors and customers. It will be there this coming Sunday and every week going forward.