STURTEVANT — A 5-year-old girl struck by a vehicle on Friday afternoon was not seriously injured.
According to Sturtevant Police Chief Sean Marschke, the girl was part of a group of kindergarten students from Schulte Elementary School, 8515 Westminster Drive, who were crossing 90th Street on their way to Kids Town USA daycare at 9500 Durand Ave. The group was escorted by Kids Town staff who were helping the kids cross the busy intersection of 90th Street and Durand Avenue when the signal told them it was safe to walk.
A 37-year-old woman from Union Grove, who was driving east on Durand, turned left to go north on 90th and struck the girl. Marschke said the girl was examined by South Shore Fire Department paramedics and found to have no serous injuries and was turned over to her father.
Marschke said the driver was cited with failure to yield to a pedestrian. He said the driver showed no signs of impairment.
